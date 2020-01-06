Police investigating fundraiser that was supposed to pay off school lunch debt

The Natrona County School District paid more than $4,000 last spring after a crowd-sourced check to pay off student lunch debt bounced.

The Casper Police Department is investigating the fundraiser, which was started on GoFundMe by a Casper woman, Brittny French. A Casper police spokeswoman confirmed that French was a person of interest in the investigation and asked anyone who had donated to the campaign to get in touch with police.

The school district accepted the donation in April, according to school board documents. That same month, the check bounced.

The lunch debt for roughly 250 students had already been paid off, according to police documents. District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said last week that the district decided to pay off the debt out of its own general fund, rather than re-open the outstanding debt for the students.

According to a search warrant seeking to obtain banking records tied to the fundraiser, a school district administrator made repeated attempts to speak with French in the weeks after her check bounced. None was successful.

According to the search warrant, banking records showed the "Feed Casper Students" campaign had raised more than $19,000.