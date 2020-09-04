 Skip to main content
Power outage hits three Casper schools
  • Updated
KWHS

Students head back to Kelly Walsh High School after their lunch break on Dec. 12.  

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

A power outage is affecting three Casper schools this morning, the Natrona County School District said in a Friday statement.

The impacted schools are: 

  • Kelly Walsh High School;
  • Summit Elementary;
  • Centennial Junior High.

"We are working to get it resolved as soon as possible," the district said in its statement. "School operations are occurring as normal."

The district said it would provide an update when additional information is available. 

