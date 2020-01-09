Racial slur written in Natrona County High parking lot

Last year, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that black and LGBTQ students were the target of racist and homophobic flyers at a middle school in Cheyenne. The incident, described by the Tribune Eagle as part of a long pattern of abuse toward certain groups of students, prompted meetings and changes at the district level.

The Natrona County School District previously investigated an incident at NC in February 2018, when a group of students were reportedly chanting "the South will rise" while displaying Confederate flags. The district said then that it would use security cameras in NC's parking lot to investigate.

District officials ultimately determined in that case that students couldn't be disciplined because the incident happened just off of school property, on a nearby side street.

According to enrollment numbers released earlier this week, the Natrona County School District has 161 African-American students enrolled out of more than 13,000 students. In all, the district has more than 2,600 students who are not white, out of 13,300.