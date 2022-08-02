Republican state schools superintendent candidate drops out of race to support incumbent

Republican candidate Thomas Kelly dropped out of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction race on Monday to better chances for the incumbent candidate, Brian Schroeder.

"Brian is the only other candidate who really seems to get the federal government attempts to influence Wyoming through monetary policy, and he's more likely to win than I am," Kelly said. "It didn't make any sense for me to stay in for my own personal ego."

The Wyoming State Central Committee nominated Kelly, alongside Schroeder and former lawmaker Marti Halverson, as a contender for the position after former state superintendent Jillian Balow left the position to take a similar job in Virginia.

Kelly, who chairs the American Military University political and military science department, received 67 votes, Halverson 56 votes and Schroeder 52 votes. But Gov. Mark Gordon ultimately appointed Schroeder to the position, with a term that ends in January 2023. Schroeder officially filed for candidacy in the superintendent race in mid-May.

Schroeder has strongly denounced in several statements a federal reinterpretation of nondiscrimination protections involving schools.

On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service announced that it would reinterpret the prohibition of discrimination based on sex in Title IX to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

That means that any organization that gets money from the Food and Nutrition Service has to “investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation" and “update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation,” the USDA statement says.

Emails show disconnect between school chief's public statements, private guidance Wyoming's schools leader suggested a federal nondiscrimination update on gender and sexual orientation would impact pronouns and locker rooms, when the guidance he received behind-the-scenes indicated otherwise.

Wyoming gets money from the Food and Nutrition Service for a variety of nutrition programs. The USDA hasn't told the Star-Tribune outright that it would withdraw funds from entities that don't comply with the update. But that's typically what happens when there's noncompliance.

“Though unsurprising, it is nonetheless both disheartening and astounding that our federal government could become so cynical as to tie the school lunches of little kids to its ever-relentless agenda of social engineering,” Schroeder said in one of his statements on the matter.

Representatives of Wyoming Equality, the Wyoming Education Association and the ACLU called Schroeder out on his denouncement of the nondiscrimination update. Others have also said that his statements harm the LGBTQ+ students that the nondiscrimination update is meant to protect.

Schroeder later called for Wyoming to reject the federal money and cover the cost of the nutrition programs on its own. Some people don't think that's realistic, considering that Wyoming is already having a hard time with education funding.

Can Wyoming pick up the slack if it rejects federal money for school lunches? The $40 million that Wyoming would need yearly to pay for school lunches would be in addition to the roughly $300 million annual deficit in funding for education that the state is already grappling with.

Beside the USDA nondiscrimination update, Kelly said he couldn't think of any other federal attempts to "influence Wyoming" at the moment.

"I just know that that is the federal government's first attempt, and that won't be their last," he said.

He hadn't informed Schroeder beforehand about his decision to drop out.

"The only conversation I've ever had with Brian about voting or the elections was an inside joke we had where I said 'listen, Brian, you're good man. But I don't think I'm going to vote for you.'"

Kelly said that Schroeder emailed him on Monday saying he was surprised after hearing the news.

"It was just an email, saying, 'My sense of humor aside, I ended up voting for you, Brian, and I'm getting out of the race,' and he said he was surprised by it, but thank you."

Now there are four Republican candidates and one Democrat candidate left in the superintendent race.

State superintendent candidates shared their views in a forum. Here are some takeaways. Community members got to hear from GOP candidates for the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction position during an election forum in Casper. Here are the candidates' take on some issues.

Former Wyoming Department of Education chief policy officer Megan Degenfelder announced her bid for election in early April. She also vied for the post when Balow left but only garnered enough votes to make it into fourth place. She's currently the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas.

Megan Degenfelder announces bid for schools superintendent A former top official at the Wyoming Department of Education announced Thursday she will run for superintendent of public instruction.

Schroeder, the former head of Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody, has experience as a family and youth coordinator and as a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming.

Schools superintendent's denouncement fans debate over gender identity, sexual orientation A blistering statement from Wyoming's schools superintendent is again fanning the flames of debate over gender identity and sexual orientation.

Casper-based substitute teacher and cosmetologist Jennifer Zerba and Rock Springs underground trona miner Robert White also threw in their hats, both on the last day to file for candidacy.

Sergio Maldonado, a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, is the sole Democrat contender. He's been a teacher, college administrator and school board trustee in Arizona and Wyoming. In 1989, while he was living in Arizona, former president George H.W. Bush appointed him to a term on the National Advisory Council on Indian Education. He also served as the liaison with the Northern Arapaho Tribe under former Gov. Matt Mead.

With deadline approaching, four candidates confirmed for schools superintendent race Three Republicans and one Democrat are vying for the state superintendent of public instruction's post.