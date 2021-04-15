Rodstock returns to Kelly Walsh a year after being held virtually because of COVID-19

If faculty and students weren't already familiar with senior Taiya Vigil's singing talent, they were sure made aware of it Thursday at the Kelly Walsh High School gymnasium, where 75-100 performers put it all out there for Rodstock, an annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Wyoming.

Vigil feels a strong vocal connection with Whitney Houston, so she performed "I Will Always Love You." But doing it well is not an easy feat.

Alec Baldwin once recalled an experience with Houston from 1991 to Vanity Fair. "You truly the most talented singer out there today," Baldwin said in a moment of being star-struck. Houston responded with, "I know, baby," and walked away.

"I'm not going to lie," Vigil laughed. "It's kind of a flex."

However, at Rodstock, it doesn't matter if you can sing or have stage presence. Anyone who gets on stage is accepted and celebrated, according to social studies teacher Mark Fleming.

"We have kids here who are band members; we have kids here who are choir members," Fleming said. "But we have kids here who haven't done anything musically with the school ever before, and they get to perform in front of all of their peers and be genuinely accepted."