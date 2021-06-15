Roosevelt High principal on administrative leave since April

The Natrona County School District’s alternative high school has been without its regular principal since early April.

Roosevelt High School Principal Shawna Trujillo was placed on administrative leave April 6, according to district spokesperson Tanya Southerland. Southerland could not say why Trujillo was placed on leave or when or if she is expected to return to the high school because

Trujillo was still employed with the district as of Monday. She has not returned multiple phone calls from the Star-Tribune seeking information.

Administrative leave can be used during an investigation, Southerland explained.

“During administrative leave, employers may investigate a situation before determining a course of action. When an employee is on administrative leave they are not acting in the capacity of their duties as assigned. They are on leave from the organization,” Southerland said via email.

Natrona County High School assistant principal Jim Caitlin has been overseeing the school in the interim, Southerland said.