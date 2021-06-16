 Skip to main content
Roosevelt High's Rick Zimmer named NCSD teacher of the year
Roosevelt High's Rick Zimmer named NCSD teacher of the year

  2021-06-16
Roosevelt: Rick Zimmer

Rick Zimmer stabilizes a lower board as two of his students climb the "dangle duo" obstacle in the Roosevelt High School gym in October 2019 in Casper. Zimmer was named Natrona County School District's teacher of the year.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Long-time Roosevelt High School jack-of-all-trades Rick Zimmer is the Natrona County School District’s teacher of the year.

In his 31 years with the school district, Zimmer has spent lunch breaks as a teacher-mentor to students. He began Roosevelt High’s health and physical education program and has coached at CY Middle School, Dean Morgan Junior High and Natrona County High School.

“When I heard the news I was completely humbled, and I immediately began thinking of all the fantastic people I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from throughout my thirty-one years in education,” Zimmer said in a statement shared by the school district. “I do not think for a minute that I do anything better than my peers, and I know how hard all of us work to provide meaningful experiences for our kids. What I do know is that I come to work with an attitude of gratitude every day and I never lose sight of the fact that I am blessed to get to do what I do each day.”

Zimmer in an interview with a Star-Tribune reporter in 2019 stressed how much he loves his job, and his gratitude for being able to work with the students at Roosevelt, despite the reputation the school has worked to overcome.

“It’s a passion for us to put out a good product,” he said at the time. “Now what that product looks like to somebody else, I don’t give a sh – uh shine-ola. Don’t care. I know what the product looks like to us, I know what it feels like, I know what it sounds like. It’s the best-kept secret, it’s full of passionate people and it’s full of fantastic kids.”

Sixteen other certified staff members in the district were also nominated for the annual honor.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

