School board candidate running to maintain quality education in Natrona County

Former teacher Ryan Landmann is running for election to Natrona County’s school board to keep up the quality of education in the community.

“One of the things I want to focus on is the fact that Natrona County has really good educators and a really good school system,” Landmann said. “I want to maintain that, I don’t want to see it slip.”

There are four positions on Natrona County’s school board that are up for election this year. The deadline for school board candidates to file their candidacy was Monday. Beside Landmann, 14 people are competing in the race. That includes current school board members Debbie McCullar and Kianna Smith.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Landmann studied theater arts and got his English teaching credential before becoming a high school and college teacher in Southern California for 16 years. He moved with his family to Dubois three years ago and relocated to Casper this past year. He’s now the student learning coordinator for ServeWyoming, where he works with high school and college students in the state to partner them with local nonprofits for service learning projects.

As a school board trustee, Landmann wants to improve student behavior, increase high school graduation rates and support parent rights in the classroom.

Challenges around student behavior increased during the pandemic. Natrona County School District reported 17,000 recorded instances of bad student behavior this past school year, up from 12,000 instances in the 2018 school year. In the same time frame, expulsions increased from 37 to 48.

More student behavior problems reported in Natrona County School District There were 17,000 recorded instances of bad student behavior district-wide this school year, up from 12,000 instances in the 2018-2019 year.

“Students need motivation,” Landmann said. “If they’re motivated, if they’re given something that they like, oftentimes they won’t act out.”

He said he wants to prioritize opportunities for students to learn in environments that could give them more motivation. A big part of that, he said, would involve supporting the trades and fine and performing arts.

“Any opportunity for a student to use their hands and mind in a different way than in an English textbook or math textbook to me is a priority,” he said.

The subject of parental involvement in the classroom has been a point of contention in Wyoming recently. Some say there should be increased transparency and more parental control around what kids are being taught in schools. Others say the kind of parental control some want is going too far, and that telling teachers how to teach is a burden and insult to their professional experience.

“As a former teacher myself, I welcomed parents to come into my classroom,” Landmann said, adding that he’s “always open to conversations with parents” and wants to promote an “open ear, open door” environment in the school district.

“I don’t welcome parents to tell me how to teach, but they’re welcome to come in and see what’s going on and what’s being taught.”