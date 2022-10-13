School board candidates vie for seats amid election year mired in controversy

There's a lot of attention on school board races this year.

On Wednesday evening, around the time when most people would probably be eating dinner, a crowd of about 50 people gathered in a basement room of the Natrona County Library. They came to listen to school board candidates give their pitch as to why they should be entrusted with the county's public education.

This year, there are 15 candidates vying for four open seats on the school board. All 15 of them showed up to talk at the forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters. They sat in a line that stretched the width of the entire room.

School boards have become flash points for many topics that have flared into contention over the past couple of years: Book banning. Social emotional learning. Critical race theory. Government overreach. The extent of parental involvement in schools.

In a forum where, in the interest of time, the audience was asked not to clap following candidates' responses, those who touched on some of the more heated topics nevertheless elicited small breaks in the quiet.

“Since when did we as a society expect schools to raise our children?” Renea Redding asked the audience. A person in the crowd said “Yes, amen!” Some people clapped.

"We as a school should recommend to families or to students help if it's already presented in the community through social programs, and we shouldn't be doing it ourselves," Mary Schmidt said. "When government takes over things, things don't usually go well."

Some people in the audience clapped and voiced quiet affirmation to that too.

Redding and Schmidt, along with another candidate, Jenifer Hopkins, are running as a unit. They've been frequent attendees of school board meetings over the past year and a half or so where they've pushed back against masking in schools, social-emotional learning and books exploring gender identity and sexuality.

At times overshadowed by these controversies are other serious challenges that Natrona County's school board members will be entrusted to grapple with: Teacher recruitment and retention. The wise use of the school district's budget in an economy that rises and falls precipitously. How best to deal with student behavioral problems. Deciding to what extent schools should pick up slack for students whose needs aren't met at home. Opening up more educational opportunities for kids who aren't college-bound.

Lisa Taylor -- Casper native, 27-year veteran teacher with a doctorate in education – believes that education is “only about 40% academic and 60% all the other stuff.”

“Many of my kids, my beloved kids, did not have the support of their parents in ways that we in society wish they did,” she said. “That's the reality of every teacher in our school districts.”

Casper native and former school board member Kevin Christopherson thinks school board members “really need to focus on those kids at risk.”

“If we want to get our graduation rates up and get these kids onto a decent life, we have to focus on them,” he said.

Michael Stedillie, who retired from a 41-year teaching career only to turn around and become a substitute teacher in the school district ("I gotta tell you, I absolutely love it."), is a "big proponent of the whole child."

“Teaching, as we've often heard, is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire,” he said. “Our job is to determine what to do to help kids become the future, to find out who they are, where they fit, how they are going to become the future and lead us through the rest of it.”

There's Debbie McCullar and Kianna Smith, Casper natives and current school board trustees vying again for another term (McCullar her third, Smith her second).

McCullar is a retired English teacher. She spent 37 years in the classroom. During those 37 years, she learned a lot about her students through reading their writing. "I do believe in educating the whole child as a teacher," she said.

“Society has dumped a whole lot of responsibilities on the school system that are not ours. But we accept them, because you cannot educate kids that are hungry when they come to school in the morning, who have parents that may or may not get up and get them to school in the morning.”

Smith ran four years ago because she's passionate about politics and education; being on the school board checked both those boxes. She's a product of Natrona County's open enrollment system and wants to continue prioritizing school choice as well as fiscal responsibility and transparency with the public. In addition to the basics, she thinks it’s “extremely important” for kids to learn critical thinking, to help them ask questions and be curious about the world.

Several other candidates think this is important too. Ryan Landmann, a former theater and woodshop teacher who moved from California to Wyoming three years ago, wants to emphasize the humanities and “getting those critical thinking skills through those elective courses.”

“Along with this as a teacher, there are moments where you're teaching students just how to be a human, how to be nice to each other.”

Fatima Bujosa, a retired veteran from Florida whose kids went to Kelly Walsh High School, also said she thinks there should be more to education than teaching just the basics.

“We need to teach them the basics, but when they go out there, they’re going to need more than the basics,” she said. “They’ve got to be able to deal with individuals, and that's what the school does, it gives them the opportunity to create community and to learn how to socialize and bring interest.”

Part of school board members’ job is deciding how money will be spent. McCullar and Smith have both worked on the board in lean times and gravitate toward the idea of downsizing to save money. Cuts on the administrative level don't sound great to Smith; the district has already made a lot of cuts in that area, and there's not much more to get rid of, she said.

Other candidates -- Darren Hopman, a 2010 candidate for Natrona County commissioner and Casperite since 2007, and Tina Dean, who works for an oil and gas company out of Colorado and has lived in Casper for 40 years -- floated the idea of instituting a four day school week to tighten the budgetary belt. Schmidt says she wants to look at “frivolous spending” and cutting fees that go unnoticed. Hopkins “would look at the top of it, the district office, and do away with nonessentials.” Many of the candidates emphasized that they wouldn't want to cut jobs.

Bernie Studer, who has a background in construction and as a utility contractor and wants to “make sure students have a proper foundation,” suggested a different framing of the problem.

"Twenty percent of the people do 80% of the work," he said. "If we follow Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric, he got rid of 10% of the people at the end of every year. It's a hard choice."

Most of the candidates voiced support for education in the trades. There's Arthur Youngberg. He grew up in Saratoga. His son is named after a teacher ("Yes, they're important," he said).

Youngberg was a solid C student in school, then a solid A student once he got to WyoTech. He thinks the "trades are where it's at" and that the role of public education is to teach kids the basics -- math, science, history. "And probably computers now," he added. "I'm kind of old."

Joseph Porambo, who ran for one of Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seats in 2018, believes in educating kids “where they’re at.”

“Some are really good in academics, others are better with their hands,” he said.