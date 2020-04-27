School board chafes at health officials' requirements for virtual or restricted graduations

The Natrona County school board chafed at requirements from county health officials requiring either a virtual graduation ceremony or an in-person event with significant restrictions.
"Man, I’d sure like to talk to these guys," board member Kevin Christopherson said at the body's meeting Monday, referring to county health officials. "I get tired of having these rulings come down on high with no explanation."
While the board voted to keep physical schools closed through the rest of this academic year, its members expressed frustration at the limitations placed on them when it came to graduation.
Rita Walsh, the board's chairwoman, told her fellow trustees that health experts here had rejected any indoor graduation ceremony, either in May or later in the summer, to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The only in-person option to the district, Walsh said, was one that included social distancing measures by students and the use of protective gear and which no parents or spectators could attend. Relatives would have to watch the ceremony via an off-site livestream.
Board member Kianna Smith said it should be up to the schools themselves to decide how to handle their own ceremonies. Debbie McCullar said it was "heartbreaking" to think that students wouldn't have an appropriate graduation celebration and that she wasn't willing to "rule out anything" as far as planning goes.
"Having something canceled that's two months away seems very preemptive," added trustee Ray Catellier, who called it "devastating" that students walked out of school in mid-March and won't ever see their friends in a school setting again.
Despite the board's frustrations, Walsh repeatedly stressed that there was little debate to be had because the county health officers — who have authority to restrict events, like the state basketball tournament canceled last month — had blocked the other options.
Still, board members didn't make a decision on which method to pursue; instead, they directed Superintendent Steve Hopkins to have the district's four high schools begin preparing graduation plans — in either the approved virtual or restricted in-person formats — and report back in two weeks. They also requested a report from health officials in May. Some suggested that by waiting, the pandemic may have settled enough that health officials would allow for a less tightly controlled ceremony.
"I think if we take these next two weeks, if that works for everyone, and let people weigh in and come up with a plan, I don’t think we need to make a decision tonight," Walsh said, "but it’s important to know what was allowable and what is not allowable at this time."
