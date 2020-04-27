School board chafes at health officials' requirements for virtual or restricted graduations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Natrona County school board chafed at requirements from county health officials requiring either a virtual graduation ceremony or an in-person event with significant restrictions.

"Man, I’d sure like to talk to these guys," board member Kevin Christopherson said at the body's meeting Monday, referring to county health officials. "I get tired of having these rulings come down on high with no explanation."

While the board voted to keep physical schools closed through the rest of this academic year, its members expressed frustration at the limitations placed on them when it came to graduation.

Rita Walsh, the board's chairwoman, told her fellow trustees that health experts here had rejected any indoor graduation ceremony, either in May or later in the summer, to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The only in-person option to the district, Walsh said, was one that included social distancing measures by students and the use of protective gear and which no parents or spectators could attend. Relatives would have to watch the ceremony via an off-site livestream.