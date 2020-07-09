School board swiftly approves final budget before expected funding cuts

The budget is $5 million larger than last year's, thanks to growing enrollment and legislative boosts. It includes a total allocation of $317 million, with $225 million of that coming in the district's general fund. While there were some reductions -- holdovers from past cuts -- the budget was still ahead of previous years thanks to those boosts.

The bulk of the district's funds will be spent on instructional services -- more than $150 million. It continues to hold $11 million in reserves, plus $10 million in its priority account, which can be distributed as needed (though the dollars are one-time and can't be used for yearly expenses). The district has said in the past that as much as 85 percent of its expenses come in salary and benefits for its more than 2,000 employees. According to the budget, that was about $165 million last year and is projected to hit $173 million this year. Those numbers aren't going to go down -- not only do salaries necessarily grow, but benefits -- primarily health care costs -- climb by several percentage points on a yearly basis.