School district adopting new social and emotional learning resources

Natrona County School District staff are adopting new social and emotional learning resources to address student behavior concerns.

These resources will be part of a multi-tiered system of support that was also adopted in recent years.

Natrona County School District Executive Directors for School Improvement Angela Hensley and Charlotte Gilbar and Natrona County School District Director of Different and Early Childhood Angie Hayes explained the adoption process on Monday to school board trustees.

Social and emotional learning is meant to help students with emotion regulation, conflict resolution, decision making and other interpersonal skills. According to a study from the Review in Research Education, social and emotional learning interventions have been shown to improve students’ behavior, strengthen their ability to handle stress and increase graduation rates, among other benefits.

Although the school district has used positive behavior supports for many years, the school board first implemented social and emotional resources specifically in 2019 and continues to adopt new materials.

The school district is integrating these social and emotional learning resources into a multi-tiered system of support.

The system has three tiers of intervention for students. The base level tier constitutes universal support for all students. The second level is for students who are somewhat at risk. Hensley said about 10-25% of students in the district need support at this level. The third tier is for students who need significant intervention. About 3% to 5% of students in the district fall under this tier, she said. Although the system has three defined tiers, Gilbar said this structure allows a continuum of interventions that are adapted for students’ individual needs.

Beside social and emotional learning resources, the multi-tiered system of support also consists of other areas of support, including for speech and language, vision and hearing, health, behavior and academics.

A multi-tiered system of support is required under the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act.

The Every Student Succeeds Act has its roots in the 1965 Elementary and Secondary Education Act, which evolved into the 2002 No Child Left Behind Act.

The 2015 law gives states more flexibility to change the way they measure student achievement, according to the National Education Association. That flexibility coincided with a growth in policies that emphasize the development of learning mindsets among students. Social and emotional learning is one aspect of this emphasis on soft skills in addition to academics.

According to the presenters, the multi-tiered system of support provides a continuum of evidence-based practices that support rapid responses to students’ needs, another requirement under the Every Student Succeeds Act. The system also emphasizes regular observation to track students’ behavior and progress and provides support for students with disabilities and developmental delays, or who are English language learners.

The Natrona County School District began the process of implementing a multi-tiered support system in 2016.

That year, staff began putting together reports on student behavior. According to Hensley, they identified in particular behavioral concerns among elementary school kids in the district. In November, staff formed an ad-hoc behavior committee to look at what was happening in schools and what could be done to improve behavior. The outcome of the committee was to implement the multi-tiered system of support, Hensley said.

She explained that teams began putting in place the system starting in 2017, first with elementary schools in 2017, then middle schools in 2018 and most recently high schools in 2019.

Social and emotional learning materials were integrated into the system in 2019.

Last year, Gilbar said staff gave a report to the academic steering committee that showed data collected so far on the impacts of the system of support. This data, she said, shows a decrease in the number of students in the at-risk tiers.

