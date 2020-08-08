You are the owner of this article.
School district advises parents to transport students to school themselves if possible
School district advises parents to transport students to school themselves if possible

School Bus
File, Star-Tribune

With limited space aboard buses because of the pandemic, the Natrona County School District is urging parents to transport their children to school themselves.

Buses' capacity will be slashed because of social distancing rules; even still, students on board will have to wear face masks because 6 feet of separation won't be possible.

In order to ride buses, students will have to be registered, which should only be done "if you intend for them to ride the bus frequently and consistently," the district said in a press release Friday afternoon.

Seats on the buses will be assigned, and students will be "highly encouraged" to sanitize their hands before boarding. Some bus routes have also been adjusted.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

