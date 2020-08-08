School district advises parents to transport students to school themselves if possible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With limited space aboard buses because of the pandemic, the Natrona County School District is urging parents to transport their children to school themselves.

Buses' capacity will be slashed because of social distancing rules; even still, students on board will have to wear face masks because 6 feet of separation won't be possible.

In order to ride buses, students will have to be registered, which should only be done "if you intend for them to ride the bus frequently and consistently," the district said in a press release Friday afternoon.

Seats on the buses will be assigned, and students will be "highly encouraged" to sanitize their hands before boarding. Some bus routes have also been adjusted.

