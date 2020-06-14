School district moves ahead with planning for fall semester, including athletic events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Natrona County School District officials are drafting a plan to bring students and staff back into Casper schools next year and to allow most athletics to continue.

Much of the exact details of the plan remain unclear — the district is still fleshing out the plan, officials told the school board last week, and a template to guide that plan won't be released by the state for a few more weeks. But officials broadly outlined plans to social distance and prepare for potential coronavirus outbreaks within classrooms or schools.

The most distinct part of the district's plans that have been released are those pertaining to athletics. Officials said earlier this month that county and state health officials have approved district plans to being bringing coaches and athletes back on the field. According to district spokesman Tanya Southerland, athletes and coaches will self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus before participating in activities. Athletes and coaches will be broken into "pods" — small groups of no more than 25 who will train together and separate from other pods. While multiple of these cohorts can be on a field or in a gym at once, they must maintain distance and will remain distinct from one another.