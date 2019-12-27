School district seeks public comment as it prepares to take on vaping

Top leaders at the Natrona County School District plan to tackle vaping during two public meetings in January, and the district is hoping parents and the rest of the community will participate.

The district has been dealing with the rise of vaping and tobacco use in recent years. According to data released in August, the use of tobacco products jumped nearly 70 percent in the high schools compared to the year before. In the middle schools, it was up 180 percent.

In an effort to tackle the problem, the district will discuss the issue during its Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 public meetings. It's seeking input not only from high school administrators and law enforcement but from members of the public.

"We recognize and greatly value the contributions of our entire community towards creating safe and healthy school environments," the district's spokeswoman, Tanya Southerland, said in a statement. "We would like to ask for public feedback and attendance during the Jan. 13th and 27th, 2020, Board of Trustees Work Session to be held at 6:00 p.m. at Central Services Facility."

