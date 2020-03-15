School districts across Wyoming announce closures following governor's recommendation

As of Sunday evening, there were still three confirmed cases in Wyoming. Two had been reported within 24 hours of each other, on Friday evening and late Saturday afternoon. The first and third patients — both Sheridan County residents — are tied to each other. The first patient contracted it after traveling domestically.

The case of the second patient, an older man in Fremont County, is murkier. He’s a resident of an assisted-living facility in Lander, and officials remained unclear as of Sunday evening how he had contracted the disease. The lack of information sparked concern that it was the result of community spread in the area, meaning there may be other cases there that officials don’t know about.

Also concerning is the fact that the man lived in an assisted-living facility; the disease’s potential exposure of others there is unclear. A Health Department spokeswoman said Sunday that the “follow-up effort (in Lander) is substantial.”

A spokeswoman for the state Health Department said that she had no updates on any test results as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Districts decide

Gordon wrote that his and Balow’s statement was just a recommendation and that individual school boards and districts will have to make the final decision on whether to close or not.