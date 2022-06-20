School districts can now apply to be part of teacher apprenticeship pilot

Applications for school districts to be part of a Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship pilot opened Wednesday. The apprenticeship is meant to help turn around the state’s teacher shortage crisis.

The application closes June 30. After that deadline, the Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board will choose and work with three school districts over the summer to put together the pilot, which is slated to start this fall.

The apprenticeship is meant to lower financial barriers and give hands-on training to people who want to be teachers.

The idea is based on an existing statewide program in Tennessee. In 2019, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee partnered with Austin Peay State University’s Teacher Residency Program and established a teacher apprenticeship program. This past January, the program in Clarksville-Montgomery became the first registered teaching apprenticeship in the country. Tennessee is using the apprenticeship model in Clarksville-Montgomery to develop other similar programs across the state. Of Tennessee’s 147 districts, 63 have an apprenticeship program now, according to a spokesperson from the state’s education department.

There isn’t information about the effectiveness of Tennessee’s teacher apprenticeship over the long haul because the program is still new. It’s uncertain right now how many of the apprentices will stay in Tennessee classrooms long term. But the hope is that the 650 current participants will halve the approximately 1,200 year-to-year teacher vacancies in Tennessee.

Wyoming plans to follow a similar path.

Wyoming Department of Education Spokesperson Linda Finnerty said in an email on Monday that the department hopes the pilot will translate to a statewide teacher apprenticeship rollout in 2023. Districts can opt to participate or not participate in this rollout, she said.

That rollout will come in three phases. Adult paraprofessionals and substitute teachers who are already working in a school district can apply and get automatic entry to the program in the first phase. They’ll continue to work and get paid, with scheduled salary increases as they move through the program. The apprentices will also work with a mentor and take classes through Wyoming’s community colleges and the University of Wyoming. The goal is to have school districts hire these apprentices after they finish the program.

Phase two is essentially the same, except that people with at least a high school diploma or GED can also be considered. Phase three will develop a pre-apprenticeship program for high school students. Through the pre-apprenticeship program, students can earn an associates degree at the same time that they graduate with their high school diploma. Those who finish the pre-apprenticeship program can then apply for the regular apprenticeship program.

The apprentices will meet all Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board licensure requirements, Finnerty said in an email on Wednesday. They will be required to earn a bachelor’s degree if they don’t have one, and will still be required to take U.S. and Wyoming Constitution classes and exams under state law.

Finnerty said in an email on Monday that all three districts will follow a basic teacher apprenticeship framework, as outlined by the U.S. Department of Labor. But she added that there will be some areas where the districts can customize their programs.

The team working on building the pilot, which includes the education department, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and district school board members, administrators and teachers, is planning to pull on a variety of funding sources to get the apprenticeship off the ground. Some of the funding will come from ESSER and ARPA funds, in the short term. Other more long-term sources include the School Foundation Block Grant, the Perkins Fund, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant and Hathaway Scholarships.

It isn’t clear right now how much the apprenticeship program will cost. Finnerty said in an email on Wednesday that the team working on the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship is currently building cost estimates. She said cost will be different based on the program the apprentice chooses, as well as how much previous coursework the apprentice has already finished.

It’s also unclear whether or not the identified sources of funding will cover the entire cost of the apprenticeship program and if the state might have to contribute extra funding. Finnerty said in her Wednesday email that the work group is “actively addressing this question” and that “a determination is forthcoming.”

