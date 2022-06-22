Schools chief calls for rejecting federal money over nondiscrimination policies

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said Wednesday that the state "will not comply" with federal requirements to change nondiscrimination policies. He called on the state to reject federal money tied to lunch programs.

Earlier this month, Schroeder denounced the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service's reinterpretation of discrimination based on sex in Title IX. The new interpretation includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Schools superintendent's denouncement fans debate over gender identity, sexual orientation A blistering statement from Wyoming's schools superintendent is again fanning the flames of debate over gender identity and sexual orientation.

The change requires any organization that gets money from the Food and Nutrition Service to “investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation” and “update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.”

The USDA announced the change May 5. It was acting in accordance with a January 2021 executive order directing federal agencies to examine and change their nondiscrimination policies to include protections against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

The interpretation in that executive order was based on the 2020 Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which held that the prohibition on sex discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act covers discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Schroeder came out strong against the reinterpretation, claiming it as part of the federal government's "ever-relentless agenda of social engineering." He tied the change with funding for school lunches, which could be jeopardized if schools don't comply with the new nondiscrimination policy requirements.

Teachers respond to Wyo schools chief's denouncement of non-discrimination policy changes “We cannot allow children’s safety and well-being to become casualties of politicking in this state," one retired educator said of the Wyoming superintendent's statements on federal sexual orientation and gender identity policies.

In language that hasn't been seen before from a Wyoming schools superintendent, Schroeder reiterated that sentiment in a statement on Wednesday.

"We categorically reject gender ideology and will not bow to the coercive will of a bully government," he said.

Schroeder said Treasurer Curt Meier and "a host" of other state leaders had told him Wyoming has enough money to cover the cost of school lunches. (According to his statement, Wyoming gets about $40 million per fiscal year from the Food and Nutrition Service).

"We can cut ties with these federal lunch dollars and still provide for Wyoming kids – it only requires two things: the will of the Wyoming people, and the determination of Wyoming’s governing leaders," he said.

Schroeder called on Wyomingites to talk with their local legislators about the "liberating prospects of severing our dependence on federal dollars," adding that such action would have to be a "phased endeavor," but that it's "completely doable..."

"Washington has shown its hand, and will never stop at forcing its woke agenda and ever-changing value system on people who refuse to embrace it," he said. "Be fully assured, this is not the end – they will be back (i.e. boys in girls sports, forced usage of pronouns, etc.)."

"This is a defining moment for the identity and future of Wyoming and its schools. We must break free if we are to be free.”

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Schroeder to the superintendent position in January after former superintendent Jillian Balow left the post to take a similar job in Virginia. Schroeder was among three nominees chosen by the Wyoming Republican Party. Now, Schroeder is contending for the post alongside five other candidates.

Schools superintendent stands by denouncement of non-discrimination policy changes Wyoming's schools chief put out another statement denouncing non-discrimination policy changes involving gender identity and sexual origination. Critics accused him of politicking at the cost of children's well-being.

Wyoming Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty said in an email to the Star-Tribune following Schroeder’s first statement on the nondiscrimination policy change that his denouncement was “not related in any way to the race.”

But some think otherwise.

“I think that he’s willing to jump on whatever bandwagon that he needs to jump on to get as many votes as possible,” Casper Classical Academy Librarian Rebecca Murray previously told the Star-Tribune.

Wyoming Equality Executive Director Sara Burlingame also said that Schroeder’s statement had “everything to do with politicizing.”

“Ordinarily people don’t campaign so nakedly from their office,” she said.

