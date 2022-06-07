Schools superintendent's denouncement fans debate over gender identity, sexual orientation

A blistering statement from Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder is again fanning the flames of debate in Wyoming over gender identity and sexual orientation.

Schroeder denounced on Friday a move by the Biden administration to block discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“Arrogance and disrespect are usually two sides of the same coin – and here you have a generous supply of both,” he said in a statement. “This is not about discrimination, it is about control and manipulation, it is about forcing post-modernist thinking on people who refuse to embrace the same, and it is about imposing a value system on the majority of Wyomingites (whose) faith or common sense inform them differently.”

It’s not clear what data substantiates Schroeder’s statement about “the majority of Wyomingites.” Wyoming Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty said in an email to the Star-Tribune that the department didn’t have further comment. She said she would reach out if that changes.

The move affects the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, which announced May 5 that it would reinterpret the prohibition of discrimination based on sex in Title IX and in the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The change is meant to “help ensure its programs are open, accessible and help promote food and nutrition security, regardless of demographics,” according to the USDA statement.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in the statement that people “must recognize the vulnerability of the LGBTQI+ communities and provide them with an avenue to grieve any discrimination they face.”

This means that any organization that gets money from the Food and Nutrition Service has to “investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation,” the USDA statement says. They also have to “update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.”

Schroeder’s statement implies that noncompliance could jeopardize federal funding for school meals. The Wyoming Department of Education pointed the Star-Tribune to the USDA for clarification on potential consequences of noncompliance. The USDA hasn’t yet responded to the Star-Tribune to clarify what would happen if organizations don’t comply.

Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson said in a statement, however, that noncompliance would put these funds at risk.

“It’s essential to understand that in any instance in which a state, district, or school, violates federal Title IX legislation, federal funds for Wyoming schools are jeopardized as a result,” he said.

Schroeder denounced the anti-discrimination changes in strong words.

“Though unsurprising, it is nonetheless both disheartening and astounding that our federal government could become so cynical as to tie the school lunches of little kids to its ever-relentless agenda of social engineering,” Schroeder said in his statement.

It’s not clear why Schroeder made the denouncement a month after the USDA’s statement. It’s also unclear if the denouncement has anything to do with recent events in Fremont County School District 1, where the school board voted to remove five protected classes—gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, marital status and pregnancy — from its non-discrimination/harassment policy. Hundreds protested the vote days later in Lander, WyoFile reported.

Organizations have also taken up arms against Schroeder’s denouncement.

“Schools have a moral and legal duty to follow the law and to provide a safe learning environment for all students, and the penalties for discriminating against a student because they are transgender are no different than the penalties for any other kind of sex discrimination,” ACLU of Wyoming Campaigns Director Libby Skarin said in a statement.

Hutcherson said that every child deserves a safe school environment and community.

“Our children should be recognized and celebrated for the countless nuanced differences that make each of us unique,” he said in a statement. “No one should be discriminated against in Wyoming schools. Period.”

Finnerty said in an email to the Star-Tribune that Schroeder’s Friday statement is the “only comment on the topic” right now. She wrote that Schroeder and the education department “are continuing discussion” with others including the Attorney General’s Office and Gov. Mark Gordon’s office this week, although it’s unclear what those discussions will pertain to.

Schroeder, who was appointed to his post after the departure of Jillian Balow, is running for another term as superintendent of public instruction alongside five other candidates — four Republicans and one Democrat.

Megan Degenfelder and Thomas Kelly, both Republicans, previously vied for the post against Schroeder after the former superintendent, Balow, took a similar job in Virginia. Sergio Maldonado, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the lone Democrat in the race, registered his candidacy mid-May. Jennifer Zerba and Robert White both filed their candidacy on May 27, the last day to do so.

With deadline approaching, four candidates confirmed for schools superintendent race Three Republicans and one Democrat are vying for the state superintendent of public instruction's post.

Kelly, chair of the political and military science department at the American Military University, said in an email to the Star-Tribune that he believes Schroeder is “correct in strongly opposing this harmful move by the federal government.”

“If Wyoming caves to federal bullying, it will encourage the Biden administration to use this technique to coerce other left-wing policies in a conservative state,” he wrote.

Zerba also wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune that she agrees with Schroeder’s denouncement.

Finnerty said in an email that Schroeder’s statement “is not related in any way to the race.”

Wyoming Equality Executive Director Sara Burlingame doesn’t buy that.

“It has everything to do with politicizing and deciding that vulnerable, marginalized kids are going to be the whipping boys of the state superintendent,” she told the Star-Tribune.

“Ordinarily people don’t campaign so nakedly from their office.”

She added that the USDA’s reinterpretation has been in the works for a long time at this point; the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights confirmed last June Title IX’s protection of students from discrimination “based on sexual orientation and gender identity.” That interpretation was based on the 2020 Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County. The decision held that the prohibition on sex discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act covers discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Biden administration has made it a goal to expand protections against discrimination toward LGBT people.

In January, Biden issued an executive order on “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

“Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love,” the order reads.

“All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Schroeder has taken a different approach.

He supported, for example, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a bill from this year’s legislative session that would have banned transgender women from competing on female sports teams.

Those who supported the bill said it protected women’s ability to compete on a level playing field in sports. Those against it argued that the bill’s assumption of a gender binary excludes intersex, transgender and other people who don’t fit into that model. The bill did not pass.

Lawmakers are wading in murky water as they debate Title IX's application for transgender athletes Legal experts say a transgender athlete ban in Wyoming would likely end up before a judge. And that could be expensive for taxpayers.

Schroeder has also voiced opposition in the past against what he considers to be overstretched federal control in schools.

“Federal overreach knows no bounds, and to hold our kids hostage in this manner is not only morally repugnant, but another breathtaking display of political ideology run amok,” he wrote in his denouncement.

“I only hope that ‘We the People’ have the stomach to stand up to it, because it won’t stop until the people say ‘enough.’”

Burlingame said Schroeder is misinterpreting who Wyomingites are.

“Superintendent Schroeder is just way out of his depth,” she said. “Like a lot of people who have moved to Wyoming recently, they look for a way to make us a caricature instead of paying attention to who we really are, which is small government people who keep government close to the bone.”

“Look at the people who have created that culture and that way of life,” she continued. “These are deeply conservative people, these are people who, some of them, I don’t know if they’d be OK with having a gay person in their home, but they would not vote against our right to have the same liberty as anybody else.”

