Schools' virus numbers dip, mirroring community trends, but health officials say not to let guard down

The dip in cases does follow the institution of mask orders in half of Wyoming’s 23 counties in late November, but health officials say it’s too early to attribute the numbers to any cause.

“This is consistent with what we have been seeing in the community,” Hailey Bloom, spokesperson for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said about the decline in school cases. “We aren’t sure if this is truly representative of what the virus is doing in the community or if there just haven’t been as many people seeking testing due to the holidays and other things.”

“We certainly hope that it’s an accurate depiction of decline but we definitely don’t want to let our guard down too much at this point,” she added.

Health officials have warned that the holiday season could worsen current trends in the community and push hospitals beyond their capacity.