Sen. Lummis endorses Degenfelder for state schools superintendent

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming endorsed Megan Degenfelder's Republican candidacy for superintendent of public instruction on Sunday.

“It seems all too fitting for the person in charge of Wyoming’s school system to be a product of it," Lummis said in a statement.

"Megan has a deep-rooted understanding of our state, schools, businesses and families."

Degenfelder is a sixth-generation Wyomingite who grew up in Casper. She graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2012 with degrees in business economics and political science and earned her master's degree in economics from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China.

Since then, she's worked in the private energy sector and also served as the Wyoming Department of Education's chief policy officer under former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. She's now the government and regulatory affairs manager at Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas.

While she was a student at UW, Degenfelder served as a central Wyoming coordinator and deputy state field director for Lummis' campaign.

Degenfelder said in the statement that she was "honored" to have Lummis' support, whom she considers a "lifelong mentor."

"What matters most to me is the support of Wyoming leaders who have built this state into what it is today," she said.

Degenfelder wants to focus on prioritizing parental involvement in public schools and "getting government out of the way so teachers an do what they do best." She also wants to increase direct classroom spending.

In addition to Lummis, Degenfelder has also been endorsed by former state superintendent Judy Catchpole and other current and former conservative Wyoming leaders, according to a statement from Degenfelder's campaign. She's also supported by the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Contractors Association, Wyoming Realtors Association and the Wyoming Mining Association.

Over 350 individual donors have contributed to Degenfelder's campaign, according to the statement. More than 90% of those donations are from within all 23 of Wyoming's counties.

“I am incredibly humbled by the local grassroots support of my campaign," Degenfelder said in the statement. "My supporters are Wyoming parents, Wyoming business leaders and Wyoming educators who have built this state into what it is today and value our mission of empowering parents as the number 1 decision makers in their children’s education, partnering with industry, and getting government out of the way so teachers can do what they do best.”

Degenfelder is facing off against three Republican state superintendent candidates in the primaries.

Incumbent Brian Schroeder was appointed to the post in January after former state superintendent Jillian Balow left to take a similar position in Virginia. He formerly headed Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody, and has experience as a family and youth coordinator and as a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin and Michigan.

He advocates for more parental control in public schools. He's pushed back against federal action meant to increase protections against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientations in public schools and has called for Wyoming to enact a law similar to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, which, among other things, bars discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.

Former president Donald Trump announced on Friday his endorsement for Schroeder's candidacy for the position. Schroeder has also been endorsed by Gun Owners of America and Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

Candidate Jennifer Zerba is a Casper-based substitute teacher and cosmetologist who wants to find ways to better use the educational opportunities and resources Wyoming already has to offer. Robert White is an underground trona miner and wants to focus on school safety.

The Wyoming primary election takes place Aug. 16. After that, the winning Republican candidate will face off against the lone Democrat candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sergio Maldonado, who has been endorsed by the Wyoming Education Association.