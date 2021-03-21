Setting your college self up for success as a high schooler

Stay involved in high school activities, but don’t over commit yourself.

Arguably more important than having a perfect GPA is being able to show scholarship donors and colleges that you are a well-rounded, hardworking and involved person. Honor societies, service-based clubs, athletics and artistic groups are all great organizations to involve yourself in, even if you only have a year or so left of high school. The more activities you do, the more impressive your resume.

However, there’s no need to stress yourself out; high school and college are both meant to be fun! It’s more important to put time into what you love and enjoy than spreading yourself too thin. At the very least, participate in a few groups. If you want to and can handle doing more, do it, but never commit yourself to more things than you’re able to do well.

Focus on your unweighted GPA

While it’s great to be able to say you took hard classes on resumes and applications, the GPA you acquire from these classes will rarely be asked for. My weighted GPA was well over a 4.0, but this did nothing for me when scholarships asked me specifically for my unweighted GPA. Go for classes you know you can get an A in — even if they’re easier — rather than counting on weighted classes to counterbalance a B or C in a tougher class.