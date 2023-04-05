Casper area schools will stay virtual for a third day in a row in the aftermath of a record-breaking blizzard that closed down much of the city and made roads impassable.

Natrona County School District made the announcement at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

"While we love to applaud and cheer for student and staff record-breaking successes and achievements, we aren’t too keen on Mother Nature’s record-breaking spring snowstorm," spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said in a statement.

Schools closed early on Monday due to the storm, and students learned online Tuesday and Wednesday. There is no school Friday.

Heavy snow, drifted sidewalks and other storm impacts have created safety concerns for students and staff by blocking emergency exits, covering bus stops and student pick-up and drop-off areas and limiting the ability to safely get to and from school.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff," the statement said.

There will also be no activities held on campus, and district buildings will stay closed. Natrona County School District transportation will not run.

Staff and contractors have been working to clear school and building properties, but additional time is needed to clear the areas due to the record-breaking snow impacts, which include drifting and blowing snow, the statement said.

"The City of Casper is working diligently to clear main roads to ensure the operation of our community; however, due to snow accumulations, blowing snow, and drifting, many side streets around neighborhoods remain impassable," the statement said.

A record 26.7 inches of snow fell on Casper on Monday alone.

PHOTOS: Blizzard blankets Central Wyoming with record amounts of snow Blizzard in Casper Blizzard in Douglas Snow Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Snow day in Douglas Blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard in Douglas Casper blizzard Blizzard in Douglas Blizzard in Douglas