Starting college? Here are 9 tips to make your first year a success

College is meant to be a fun experience, but don’t forget the main reason for attending: obtaining a higher education. As a freshman, it’s easy to lose track of the final goal now that you’re on your own. There are the challenges of balancing your scholastic and social lives, living away from home and adjusting to a completely new environment.
Here are some tips to help navigate your freshman year of college.
Go to class
This can be difficult since you’re now an independent adult. Not attending class will affect how you perform academically, as some professors share important information during the lecture that won’t be found in notes alone. Classes are also the time to ask questions and engage with your classmates. Plus, you’re paying for school now, so don’t waste your time — or your professor’s — by cutting class.
Complete homework early
Time is a commodity in college. Friends want to hang out and there’s constantly activities happening around you. Plus, there is a ton of reading and studying. Get your work done early so that the end of the week is whatever you want to make of it.
Talk to your professors
College can mean larger classes and more students. If you’re confused on a topic in class, go talk with your professor during their designated office hours. They will be willing to help explain further and make sure you’re on track. College isn’t about failing, it’s about learning.
Apply for scholarships
Everyone will tell you to apply for scholarships before and during college. They’re not wrong. Loans can be a burden, and in many cases, there are ways to avoid them. Apply for all scholarships that are available, and if you’re in Wyoming take advantage of the Hathaway scholarship. Meet all of its requirements and receive the extra support.
Avoid early classes
No one wants to wake early, so don’t fall for the 8 a.m. class. IT’S A TRAP! Even though high school started around 8 a.m. it won’t be as easy to go to that early lecture.
Wait until the weekend to go out
Colleges and universities offer activities for students, but don’t let those distract you. If you know there is a quiz, exam or paper coming up, stay in and make sure you’re well prepared. There will always be another night to go out.
Avoid buying frivolous things
As a freshman, you’re likely to live in the dorms of whichever college or university you attend. There is not a lot of space for two people to have all their stuff so only bring the necessities and don’t buy large useless items. Many dorm rooms are like boxes and reduce personal space to an absolute minimum.
Talk to new people
It’s difficult to leave your hometown when it’s the place you know best. Leaving your only friend group can be intimidating but shouldn’t be an obstacle to meeting new people. College is a place where ideas are born and blossom. You can learn new information you never thought would be relevant in your life. Meeting new people isn’t only helpful when making friends or connections, but it may also lead to new interests.
Get involved on campus
Involvement on campus isn’t required, but it is helpful when developing future connections and meeting like-minded people. Even those who tend to be more introverted should consider getting involved. Find campus organizations that fit your interests. There is a wide array of organizations that are focused on a variety of hobbies. If you’re attending a university, consider Greek life as well. It offers a variety of community service, networking and friendship opportunities.