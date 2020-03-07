Starting college? Here are 9 tips to make your first year a success

College is meant to be a fun experience, but don’t forget the main reason for attending: obtaining a higher education. As a freshman, it’s easy to lose track of the final goal now that you’re on your own. There are the challenges of balancing your scholastic and social lives, living away from home and adjusting to a completely new environment.

Here are some tips to help navigate your freshman year of college.

Go to class

This can be difficult since you’re now an independent adult. Not attending class will affect how you perform academically, as some professors share important information during the lecture that won’t be found in notes alone. Classes are also the time to ask questions and engage with your classmates. Plus, you’re paying for school now, so don’t waste your time — or your professor’s — by cutting class.

Complete homework early

Time is a commodity in college. Friends want to hang out and there’s constantly activities happening around you. Plus, there is a ton of reading and studying. Get your work done early so that the end of the week is whatever you want to make of it.

Talk to your professors