State board set to consider charter school applications

The State Loan and Investment Board will meet Tuesday to consider and hear public comment on three charter school applications.

The meeting will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, with a second meeting scheduled for Sept. 14 starting at 1 p.m. in case time runs out.

The state board will likely vote to approve or reject the applications on one of those days.

Charter schools are public schools, so they’re funded with state money. Like traditional public schools, they don’t charge tuition and they’re still accountable to state performance standards. But they’re nonprofit organizations, and they’re subject to fewer regulations compared to traditional public schools.

A law passed last year allows for the State Loan and Investment Board to approve charters. Previously, only local school boards could do that. This round of applications is sort of a pilot to see how this new process for approving charters will work.

Three potential schools — Prairie View Community School, Wyoming Classical Academy and Cheyenne Classical Academy — have applied for charters with the state board.

Representatives from the proposed schools will get time to pitch the schools to the State Loan and Investment Board, which includes Gov. Mark Gordon, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, state treasurer Curt Meier, state auditor Kristi Racine and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. The meeting will be open to questions from the state board and comment from the public.

The proposed Prairie View Community School in Chugwater emphasizes individualized and project-based learning centered on students’ interests, according to its website. It also focuses on place-based education, or education that immerses students in “local heritage, cultures, landscapes, opportunities and experiences.”

The school board of the Prairie View Community School did not respond to a request for comment on its application by deadline.

The proposed Wyoming Classical Academy, which, if approved, will be located in Mills and Cheyenne Classical Academy are both tied to Hillsdale College, a conservative, Christian liberal arts college in Michigan. Both schools will base their education on a “classical” curriculum that was developed by the college.

Some people have brought up concerns about possible religious influences in the two potential classical academies, considering their connection with Hillsdale College.

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, the vice chair of the proposed Mills charter school, said that the school would have “the same restraints that all our public schools have” under the Wyoming constitution, which requires public schools to be secular.

“Some of the the education is known to be on the conservative side,” Scott said. “That’s fine, what’s wrong with that? As long as they do a good job teaching kids the basics, I’m all for it.”

Russel Donley, former Speaker of the House and chair of Wyoming Classical Academy’s board, said that staff from Hillsdale College will train the school’s headmaster and teachers as well as the school board members. The school board has already interviewed several potential headmasters and submitted one to Hillsdale for approval, according to Donley.

Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, a board member of the proposed Cheyenne Classical Academy, said he has “a lot of confidence” that the state board will approve the school’s charter application.

“Our goal is to have all five statewide elected board members support our application,” he said. “So we’re going in with the mindset that we’re going to get all five votes.”

The meetings will held in the Capitol Complex Auditorium and via Zoom.