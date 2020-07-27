State of Wyoming to give 500,000 face masks to school districts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Wyoming state agencies will together provide 500,000 face coverings to school districts here, the departments announced Monday.

The reusable face coverings, distributed by the departments of Health and Education and the Office of Homeland Security, are currently required for use within schools when staff and students can't maintain 6 feet of distance. The gear will be distributed to each of Wyoming's 48 school districts based on those districts' actual enrollments (that calculation also determines staffing levels).

There are roughly 93,000 students in Wyoming's public education system, alongside thousands of teachers, administrators, para-professionals, bus drivers and other school personnel.

“This pandemic has required state and local collaboration between public and private entities at a level that has not existed in the past," the state's top educator, Superintendent Jillian Balow, said in a statement announcing the distribution. "As a result, we’re seeing incredible partnerships formed that will hopefully remain permanent. The delivery of these face coverings is one of many accomplishments arising out of these strong state and private partnerships."