State schools chief gets Trump endorsement

Former president Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder in his bid for election to the post.

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Schroeder to the position in January after former superintendent Jillian Balow left to take a similar job in Virginia. Now he's running for election to the post against four other candidates — three Republicans and one Democrat.

Another former Republican candidate, Thomas Kelly, dropped out of the race on Monday to cast his vote for Schroeder.

“Brian is the only other candidate who really seems to get the federal government attempts to influence Wyoming through monetary policy, and he’s more likely to win than I am,” Kelly told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. “It didn’t make any sense for me to stay in for my own personal ego.”

"It didn't make any sense for me to stay in for my own personal ego."

Schroeder is the former head of Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody, and has experience as a family and youth coordinator and as a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming.

He's deeply conservative; he's called for Wyoming to enact a law similar to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, which, among other things, "prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels." He advocates for more parental control in public schools. He opposes the teaching of critical race theory (it isn't currently taught in Wyoming public schools).

In addition to Trump, Schroeder has also received endorsements from Gun Owners of America and Montana State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

"Brian Schroeder asked for Superintendent Arntzen’s endorsement and in their discussion, he showed commitment to partnering on her priorities as she works to bring the focus in education back to the basics," a spokesperson for Arntzen said in a Wednesday email to the Star-Tribune.

Here are the candidates' take on some issues.

Schroeder reached out to Arntzen and the state superintendents of North Dakota, South Dakota, Florida and Texas in regards to a May USDA Food and Nutrition Service nondiscrimination policy update to include protections against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

The update means any organization that gets money from the Food and Nutrition Service, which includes public schools in Wyoming, has to “investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation” and “update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation,” the USDA statement says.

The update is meant to give LGBTQ+ individuals an avenue to file a complaint if they experience discrimination by or within a Food Nutrition Service program, a USDA spokesperson previously told the Star-Tribune.

when the guidance he received behind-the-scenes indicated otherwise.

Schroeder denounced the update in several statements and called for Wyoming to reject federal funds for nutrition programs.

“We categorically reject gender ideology and will not bow to the coercive will of a bully government," he said in one of his statements.

Some teachers and organizations, including Wyoming Equality, the Wyoming Education Association and ACLU of Wyoming, pushed back on Schroeder's statements.

“Schools have a moral and legal duty to follow the law and to provide a safe learning environment for all students, and the penalties for discriminating against a student because they are transgender are no different than the penalties for any other kind of sex discrimination,” ACLU of Wyoming Campaigns Director Libby Skarin said in a June statement.

The other Republican candidates in the superintendent race are Megan Degenfelder, formerly chief policy officer at the education department and currently the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas, Casper-based substitute teacher and cosmetologist Jennifer Zerba and underground trona miner Robert White.

Degenfelder, a sixth generation Wyomingite, has been endorsed by former state superintendent Judy Catchpole. She wants to "empower parents as the number one voice in their children’s education," increase direct classroom spending, improve K-3 literacy and "fight back against anti-American curriculum and policies."

A former top official at the Wyoming Department of Education announced Thursday she will run for superintendent of public instruction.

Zerba said that parents and teachers should work together to find alternatives if a parent disagrees with what their child is being taught. She's a proponent of upholding and bringing more attention to the educational opportunities that the state already has to offer and increasing financial transparency in schools.

White is the only candidate without a background in education, an attribute he previously said gives him more ability to think outside of the box. He was formerly an amphibious assault vehicle crew chief and a corporal in the Marine Corps. His top priority is addressing school safety.

In addition to Schroeder, Trump has also endorsed another Wyoming candidate, land attorney Harriet Hageman, who is running against Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming's lone House seat.

The primary elections end on Aug. 16. After that, the winning Republican superintendent candidate will face off in the general elections against Democrat candidate Sergio Maldonado, a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe who has been a teacher, college administrator and school board trustee in Arizona and Wyoming. He has also served on the National Advisory Council on Indian Education under former President George H.W. Bush and as the liaison with the Northern Arapaho Tribe under former Gov. Matt Mead. Maldonado has received the endorsement of the Wyoming Education Association.