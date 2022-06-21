State schools superintendent candidates to participate in public election forum

Republican state superintendent of public instruction candidates will participate on Thursday in a public election forum in Casper.

The forum will allow community members and facilitators to ask the candidates questions, a statement from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming said.

Wyoming superintendents head the state’s education department and sit on the State Board of Land Commissioners, the State Board of Education, the State Loan and Investment Board and the State Building Commission. They’re also non-voting members of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, the Wyoming Community College Commission and the School Facilities Commission.

Superintendents are elected for four-year terms. The primary election for the superintendent position is set for Aug. 16.

The election forum, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming and Wyoming PBS, is meant to open conversation between candidates and the public. It’s free and open to the public in-person at Casper’s Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne and via livestream. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO Ashley Bright said the forum will cover the candidate’s backgrounds and what’s important to them. There won’t be a specific topic of focus. The conversation will mostly be guided by questions from the facilitators and audience members.

Former Wyoming PBS Senior Public Affairs Producer Craig Blumenshine and current Wyoming PBS Senior Public Affairs Producer Steve Peck will facilitate the forum.

All Republican candidates for the state superintendent position have been invited to take part in the forum, the Boys & Girls Clubs statement said.

With deadline approaching, four candidates confirmed for schools superintendent race Three Republicans and one Democrat are vying for the state superintendent of public instruction's post.

There are five Republican candidates, including current superintendent Brian Schroeder. Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Schroeder to the position in January after former state superintendent Jillian Balow left the job to take a similar role in Virginia. Schroeder’s unelected term ends in January 2023. Bright confirmed that Schroeder will participate in the forum.

Schools superintendent's denouncement fans debate over gender identity, sexual orientation A blistering statement from Wyoming's schools superintendent is again fanning the flames of debate over gender identity and sexual orientation.

At the time of his appointment, Schroeder beat out Megan Degenfelder and Thomas Kelly, two other superintendent candidates who are now running for election on the Republican ticket.

Degenfelder, a Casper native, served as the Wyoming Department of Education’s chief policy officer under Balow and is currently the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas. Kelly chairs the political and military science department at the American Military University. He taught at middle schools, community colleges and universities in the Midwest and Colorado before moving to Sheridan where he now lives.

Bright said both Degenfelder and Kelly have confirmed that they will attend the forum.

Megan Degenfelder announces bid for schools superintendent A former top official at the Wyoming Department of Education announced Thursday she will run for superintendent of public instruction.

The three other superintendent candidates are Jennifer Zerba, Robert White and Sergio Maldonado.

Zerba and White entered the race last-minute.

Zerba is a Natrona County School District substitute teacher and cosmetologist. She confirmed that she will attend the election forum. White is an underground trona miner who lives in Rock Springs. He was formerly an amphibious assault vehicle crew chief and a corporal in the Marine Corps. White is the only candidate without a background in education, an attribute he said gives him more ability to think outside of the box. He’s still waiting to see if he can take time off of work to attend the Thursday event.

Superintendent candidate joined race to give voters another option. Here's her views on some key issues. Republican schools superintendent candidate Jennifer Zerba decided to join the race last-minute because she was “alarmed to see some of the issues and topics” that other candidates were running on.

There is only one Democrat superintendent candidate — Sergio Maldonado. Maldonado is an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho tribe and has held various state and local positions in education and tribal relations.

The Thursday forum is specifically for Republican candidates, although the Boys & Girls Clubs statement said that Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne will likely host a general election forum in October.

The address of the event is 910 Barbara St. , Casper. People can watch the event livestreamed if they aren’t able to come in person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.