Student athlete no longer attending Nebraska college after allegations become public

A Casper high school student who was publicly accused of a sex crime will no longer be attending Chadron State College, the school’s president wrote in a letter to the Chadron community.

His announcement followed the publication of an article in the college's student newspaper that described allegations against the former recruit.

The student signed on earlier this year to play sports for the west Nebraska school and received a scholarship to attend.

But a number of Casper residents have come forward since then, saying the student has been involved in and charged with a sex crime, but as a minor.

Juvenile cases are kept sealed from the public. Criminal allegations against juveniles only become public if defendants are charged as adults. Those who came forward said that did not happen in this instance.

A community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student athlete. It currently has more than 4,000 signatures.

Family members of a Casper high school girl told the Natrona County school board on March 14 that the student athlete had committed a sex offense against her in April 2021.

“She came home and was just not herself,” the girl's father told school board members. “She wouldn’t talk and just shut down staying in bed and depressed.”

A woman identifying herself as the girl’s grandmother told trustees that the family pressed charges, and the student athlete was ultimately convicted of a sex crime. She said he was put on probation, which runs from December through August.

The grandmother also questioned why the board hadn’t barred the student from playing school sports (the student competed in sports this fall and spring).

Trustees expressed sympathy for the family but did not comment on the athlete or say whether the matter would be investigated.

Chadron State College’s student newspaper, The Eagle, published a March 24 article about the student athlete and the allegations against him.

The article said that the former recruit’s father wrote an email to The Eagle prior to the story’s publication stating “the comments and petition” were “social media rumor and poison.”

Chadron’s president, Richard Rhine, sent out a letter to the student body and staff later that day in response to the story.

“I want to clearly state: CSC does not condone or tolerate sexual assault,” he wrote.

Rhine announced in the letter that the Casper recruit will not be attending Chadron. He did not say whether the college had revoked his admission, or if the student had decided not to attend. It’s also unclear when this decision was made.

Rhine told the Star-Tribune in an email that the school will not disclose details regarding decisions for admission and scholarships.

In the letter, he said the college “does not and will not comment on the particular situation of any student or prospective student.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.