Teachers respond to Wyo schools chief's denouncement of non-discrimination policy changes

Wyoming used to be a live and let live place, says Dirk Andrews, Natrona County Education Association president and former teacher. But he thinks that’s changed, at least when it comes to sentiment around LGBTQ rights.

Andrews has felt those changes personally.

“Honestly, I felt safer living in Wyoming as a gay man back in 2014, when gay marriage was legalized here, than I actually feel now.”

Wyoming schools and students have been in the spotlight in these discussions recently.

The Wyoming Legislature considered a bill this year that would have barred transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams. Last month, board members of Fremont County School District No. 1 voted to nix five protected classes — gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, marital status and pregnancy — from the district's non-discrimination/harassment policy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service announced May 5 that it would reinterpret the prohibition of discrimination based on sex in Title IX and in the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Last week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder denounced that change, implying that it would impact federal funding for school meals in schools that don’t comply.

Schroeder said in his statement that the move is part of the federal government’s “ever-relentless agenda of social engineering.”

“This is not about discrimination, it is about control and manipulation, it is about forcing post-modernist thinking on people who refuse to embrace the same, and it is about imposing a value system on the majority of Wyomingites (whose) faith or common sense inform them differently,” Schroeder said in the statement.

Not all Wyoming educators on the ground feel that way.

Casper Classical Academy Librarian Rebecca Murray told the Star-Tribune she “100% disagrees” that Schroeder’s statement represents Wyoming as a whole, even though it may represent the state’s voting record.

She noted that she’s a Christian who is “deeply, deeply faithful.”

“My faith doesn’t agree with homosexuality, but it also doesn’t agree with judging others,” she said.

Murray reiterated several times that her main problem with Schroeder’s statement is that it “says that this is what Wyomingites want.”

Schools superintendent's denouncement fans debate over gender identity, sexual orientation A blistering statement from Wyoming's schools superintendent is again fanning the flames of debate over gender identity and sexual orientation.

“If you’re going to say all Wyomingites or all teachers or all parents, you should have some evidence to back that up.”

Andrews said he’s seen mixed attitudes toward the topic.

“I would not say this is coming out of the schools per se, but there are people that support what (Schroeder) is saying,” he said.

At the same time, he said he thinks a minority of vocal people are taking up a lot of attention.

“I think that there are loud people out there screaming and yelling while the majority in Wyoming are actually kind-hearted and respectful.”

“Maybe that’s how I keep myself sane.”

Wyoming Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty said in an email Wednesday that Schroeder's statement about “the majority of Wyomingites” is "based on Wyoming's voter roles reflecting it is a primarily conservative, republican state."

On Wednesday, the department issued a statement reiterating that Schroeder stands by his denouncement.

There doesn’t seem to be much recent data about the sentiments Wyomingites have toward LGBT rights. But the available data from past surveys actually suggests that a majority of Wyomingites feel differently from what Schroeder claims in his statement.

In 2014, a University of Wyoming survey found that 53% of respondents agreed and 39% disagreed with the statement that gay marriage should be allowed. That was a change from two years prior when only 40% of respondents agreed that same-sex couples should be allowed to get married.

In another statewide poll from 2014, 62% of respondents said they favored adding sexual orientation and gender identity to Wyoming’s employment non-discrimination law, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit research organization, found in a 2017 survey that 66% of respondents favored adding LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws.

It’s not really clear why Schroeder suddenly denounced the changes a month after the USDA’s announcement, particularly since those changes had been a long time in the coming.

In January 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order on “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.” The order directs government agencies to review and revise policies so they align with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton. The decision held that the prohibition on sex discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act covers discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Given Biden’s executive order, it seems a predictable outcome that the USDA would update its non-discrimination policy.

The change requires any organization that gets money from the Food and Nutrition Service to “investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation” and “update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.”

The USDA hasn’t responded to a Monday inquiry from the Star-Tribune about what would happen to organizations that don’t follow these requirements and, as Schroeder’s statement implies, whether it would impact funding that pays for school meals.

But assuming that noncompliance would be treated in the same way as it has been in the past, federal funding would probably be impacted if schools don’t make these changes. It’s possible that could include money for school meals.

That’s the part that Jennifer Zerba, a Casper-based substitute teacher and superintendent candidate running on the Republican ticket, takes issue with.

“I will not discriminate against our students,” she said in an interview with the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. She added that she will “protect” students and make sure that they “have everything they need” to be successful.

“I do understand that nationally we’re trying to figure out a way to deal with anti-discrimination,” she said. “However, I agree that tying it with food was not the best choice, that could have been done better.”

She thinks reviewing local policies “separate from the food thing” to make sure they’re compliant with the Constitution is “a good idea.”

“I feel that we as a state can handle this on our own,” she said.

Andrews pointed out that linking federal funding with compliance to certain requirements isn’t anything new.

“For the longest time certain federal laws have actually tied our hands with certain things,” Andrews said. “We've always had to meet requirements in order to get those federal funds.”

And some say it's on organizations to follow those requirements so they can have access to those federal funds.

Vicki Swenson, former Wyoming Education Association President and retired educator who taught in Wyoming schools for 32 years, said in a text to the Star-Tribune that “all citizens – and especially our elected officials – should uphold the protections afforded to all students by our laws.”

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction positions is usually an elected post. But Schroeder was not elected to the position. Gov. Mark Gordon appointed him in January after former superintendent Jillian Balow left to take a similar job in Virginia.

“I didn’t get a chance to vote,” Murray said. “He was appointed.”

Wyomingites will get the chance to vote – or not vote – for Schroeder this fall; he’s running for the superintendent post against five other candidates – one Democrat and four Republicans.

Some say they’re frustrated that kids seem caught in the crosshairs of politics nowadays, something that they see reflected in Schroeder’s denouncement.

“As a retired educator, I remember students who struggled, who felt different and not accepted,” Swenson said in her text. “Politics are making it even more difficult today.”

“We cannot allow children’s safety and well-being to become casualties of politicking in this state.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.