After an uneventful couple of months, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees is showing signs of tension.

The board met Monday for its regular meeting to discuss and approve computer science materials for the district, a typically routine move that sparked debate among the trustees about the board’s procedures and the influence of diversity, equity and inclusion principles on learning materials.

Trustees questioned and pushed back against one another in a notable departure from previous meetings, highlighting splits in their visions for the school district.

Mary Schmidt, a new board member who was elected last November, started the discussion by objecting to a second reading and vote to approve computer science resources for the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Schmidt and Jenifer Hopkins, two members of Moms for Liberty who campaigned together for school board last year, formed a small coalition, questioning the board’s procedures and the lack of discussion around the materials during the board’s meeting.

“We do not have policy or policies that outline procedural [rules] for our committees and for how we vote on things,” Schmidt said.

The two tried to suspend a first reading of the computer science materials during the board’s Feb. 27 meeting, but their motion failed.

During the February meeting, Raymond Catellier, the chairman of the board, told Schmidt and Hopkins that their request went against the board’s usual procedures.

Curriculum materials are vetted and discussed by the board’s academic steering committee, which then presents the information for approval by the whole board, he said.

The Star-Tribune reached out to Catellier on Tuesday to ask about board policies. He did not respond for comment.

The academic steering committee met Monday afternoon for the second time to go over the proposed computer science materials after a review that started last fall. In December and January, district’s computer science subject committee evaluated and recommended the materials, which were then displayed for a 21-day public comment period.

Charlotte Gilbar, NCSD’s executive director of school improvement, said the district received one public comment about the computer science resources.

In an interview, Schmidt said the board’s procedures for approving new learning resources do not follow a logical order and allow for sufficient debate and discussion as an entire board.

“There are experts in all fields that will come and give us all kinds of information. We are to process that information and come to a decision because that’s what we were elected to do,” she said.

But Schmidt and Hopkins’ objections elicited confusion, frustration and pushback from some board members.

Thomas Myler, the board’s treasurer, said trustees were given a list with what appeared to be the mission statements of companies, but he didn’t know what the pair’s objections were to the computer science resources.

“I thought it was originally going to be that you were saying that [equity, diversity and inclusion] was some sort of backdoor to [critical race theory],” Myler said, noting that critical race theory is not taught in Natrona County schools.

The debate quickly transitioned into a conversation on diversity, equity and inclusion and social and emotional learning, which Schmidt and Hopkins said were influencing some of the computer science materials the board was voting on.

“These philosophies do – for lack of a better word – taint how these curriculums are produced,” Schmidt said. “Several of the companies that are on this list to be voted in tonight definitely subscribe to these educational philosophies and I don’t believe that computer programming should have that in there. It should be simply programming and that’s it.”

During trustee comments, Schmidt insisted that the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion creates divisions and leads to inequity.

“I don’t have a problem with diversity when it comes to customs and cultures. I have a problem when diversity leads to protected classes, which we do have,” Schmidt said. “We have protected classes in our schools, in our financial programs, in everything … and that is a concern because that is not getting an equal outcome, an equitable outcome.”

Michael Stedillie, a new board member and longtime theater teacher at Kelly Walsh High School who Schmidt’s campaign once accused of being “for the sexualization of children,” rebuffed the hold up of computer science materials over what he said was a nonexistent issue.

“We have been told correctly that these concepts [of diversity, equity and inclusion] are found in mission statements of various vendors,” he said. “What we have not been told, and no examples have been given, is that those concepts are present in the materials that the vendors produce.”

In expressing his support for the resources, Stedillie went on to explain his belief in the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion for the school district.

“We must champion the customs, the cultures, the colors that diversity can give us. We must embrace the essential nature of the level playing field that true equity and equality can provide,” he said.

Stedillie, who did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, was joined by Rita Walsh, the vice chair of the board, in clashing with Schmidt and Hopkins.

She said that Schmidt was transposing national issues onto the local school system.

“It’s not here in Natrona County,” Walsh said. “We have a wonderful school system and there is inclusion and there is equity and diversity.”

In an unusual move, Schmidt asked for a roll call vote on the computer science materials.

Catellier had to ask the board’s legal counsel for an explanation on conducting a roll call vote after acknowledging that he had never overseen one from the school board before.

The materials were approved by 7-2 margin with Schmidt and Hopkins the lone dissenters.

Schmidt said Tuesday morning that the intent behind her request was to clarify how each trustee votes.

“Doing a specific roll call puts you specifically on record for what you’re voting for and that should be the case because we’re elected officials,” she said.