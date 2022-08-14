'The perfect storm:' The schools superintendent's push against culture and bid for election

Rock Springs Democrat Rep. Chad Banks got an email from the Wyoming Department of Education on July 6. Attached to it was a vision statement titled “Lead the Nation” from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. Banks opened the document and started to read it. Then he closed the document and drafted up a short reply:

“Sadly, I couldn’t stomach reading this entire thing,” he wrote.

He had gotten to the middle of page three in the eight-page, single-spaced document and hit a line that says “it is alarming how many schools in this country have become some of the most toxic places on earth for a kid to have to endure.” (He clarified, after some grumblings from the public when he said this at a charter school meeting in Cheyenne, that he was referring not to Wyoming schools, but to schools around the nation). Further down, on page seven, Schroeder wrote that students can “attain celebrity status by declaring a trans identity.” That, he said, combined with “the intoxicating influence of social media where trans activists push the idea that starting a course of testosterone will cure a girl’s problems — and truly, you have the perfect storm.”

“I stopped reading there,” Banks said in his email.

Aside from a couple exceptions in Wyoming’s past (read: Cindy Hill), the state superintendent of public instruction post isn’t associated with the drama that people might expect from other elected positions.

But Schroeder, to the applause of some and the denouncement of others, has put himself at the helm of what he describes as a cultural battle to preserve Wyoming schools and return to the “purpose of education,” which he says is to “to learn to think.” He has criticized the “evangelists of secularism.” He’s encouraged crowds to “push back against the cultural currents.” He’s warned of a “virus” that is “spreading fast.” He’s denounced “gender ideology,” “critical race activists” and what he sees as efforts of “social engineering.”

Topics typically handled by state superintendents, like student achievement and student outcomes, haven’t historically been partisan, said Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Board Association.

“This race is quite different in that the issues that we’re seeing in education today are much more partisan than what you’ve seen historically,” he said. “This is so highly politically charged. Superintendent Schroeder has taken a more partisan stand on issues. It’s unusual for a state superintendent of public instruction to be delving in the middle of so many political issues and to be weighing in on these battles that in many cases are national in scope, they aren’t really Wyoming issues.”

Wyoming’s state superintendent race typically draws little attention compared to other races. This year is different, particularly following former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Schroeder’s candidacy earlier this month.

“It was a big surprise but also a tremendous honor,” Schroeder said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

“He is of course a very polarizing figure — people either love him or hate him — but however you feel about him, he is the reason Roe v. Wade got overturned, given those three Supreme Court appointments,” Schroeder went on. “For me, being passionately pro-life, that alone makes his endorsement worth its weight in gold.”

Some look at Schroeder with admiration for being outspoken on these topics, so much so that one Republican candidate for state superintendent, Thomas Kelly, who chairs the American Military University political and military science department, dropped out of the race to cast his vote for him.

“Brian is the only other candidate who really seems to get the federal government attempts to influence Wyoming through monetary policy, and he’s more likely to win than I am,” Kelly told the Star-Tribune the day after he dropped out. “It didn’t make any sense for me to stay in for my own personal ego.”

Others see his messaging as destructive or irrelevant to real issues at hand in Wyoming education.

“They’re national, hot button issues of the evangelical right,” Gail Symons, a Sheridan-based politico and owner of the nonpartisan blog Civics307, said of Schroeder’s talking points. “They ignore the way Wyoming is set up.”

***

Schroeder hasn’t been in Wyoming for long. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, with his brother, sister and single mother. He got a bachelor’s degree in theology, speech and pastoral studies at Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin.

Then he wandered for a bit. He took a teaching position at a parochial school in Southern California. Then he moved back to Wisconsin with his wife and kids and taught at a school in Williams Bay, then at a school in Fort Atkinson. He got his master’s in professional counseling at Liberty University. He transitioned to working in pastoral ministry for several years. Then he became a family and youth counselor who worked with abused and neglected teenagers at Rawhide Youth Services, formerly Rawhide Boys Ranch, a faith-based nonprofit organization. That organization went through a financial crisis and Schroeder’s job was cut. Around the same time, the headmaster position at Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody, opened up. Schroeder relocated his family in June 2020 to take it.

Some people say that his limited time in Wyoming is a disadvantage, particularly when comparing his experience with that of his main opponent, Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas Government and Regulatory Affairs Manager Megan Degenfelder, who previously worked for the Wyoming Department of Education and has lived in Wyoming for most of her life.

The state superintendent position requires more than just knowing about Wyoming education; state superintendents also serve on several boards, such as the State Loan and Investment Board, which includes Gov. Mark Gordon, Treasurer Curt Meier, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Auditor Kristi Racines.

“On the SLIB board, he would fall short,” Rob Hendry, Natrona County Commissioner candidate, said on Wednesday following the state superintendent forum at Casper’s Politics in the Park.

Others like that he’s a newcomer.

“I think he brings some common sense into the equation,” Vince Vinata, Park County GOP State Committeeman and District 5 representative, said.

“He’s able to get by the cronyism that has taken place in this state over the past century and a half. I think Brian definitely changes the balance on that.”

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, is more in the middle on this.

“He’s been in Wyoming long enough, he understands the basics pretty well,” Scott said. “He’s had a lifetime in education one way or another, and he’s made an effort to learn.”

Scott said he’s “very impressed” with both Schroeder and Degenfelder (he donated to both of their campaigns).

“Now, he doesn’t have the depth that Megan Degenfelder would have,” Scott added, regarding Schroeder. (Schroeder noted, however, that he outdoes Degenfelder in terms of actual classroom teaching experience, having been a teacher for over 17 years).

Schroeder has supported Scott’s efforts to bring more charter schools to Wyoming. Charter schools are funded with state money. They don’t charge tuition and they’re still accountable to state performance standards like traditional public schools. But they’re nonprofit organizations, and they’re subject to fewer regulations compared to traditional public schools.

Schroeder and Degenfelder are both big proponents of charter schools; they say it’s good to offer more school options for kids to learn in different ways. Opponents of charter schools say they could siphon money away from traditional public schools. And some are worried about what they see as the potential religious overtones of Wyoming Classical Academy and Cheyenne Classical Academy, two proposed charter schools slated to open in fall 2023, if successful in their applications for charters; the two schools are “Member School Candidates” of Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian liberal arts college in Michigan that has opened charter schools across the country. (Under Wyoming’s constitution, public schools are required to be secular).

When asked recently at a Casper forum about his views on religion in the classroom, Schroeder said that schools should be preparing kids for a society that believes in religious freedom.

“That means kids shouldn’t have to be nervous about bringing their Bibles to school, or the coach didn’t have to be nervous about praying with his kids, or the valedictorian shouldn’t have to be nervous about when she gets up at graduation and saying a prayer or talking about her faith,” he said.

“Our founding fathers envisioned our society as being neither secular nor sectarian,” Schroeder said in an email to the Star-Tribune. “Religious freedom was sacrosanct to those early Americans, and though less so today in much of American society, it is still sacrosanct to the majority of the people of Wyoming. And it should be. Why? For a myriad of reasons, but one of the big ones is as Dostoevsky said, ‘If there is no God, everything is permissible.’”

***

Cody, where Schroeder used to live before moving to Cheyenne, is in Park County, a particularly conservative area in a particularly conservative state. Schroeder became involved with the Park County GOP rather quickly; the summer after he and his family moved to the area, he was invited to give a speech at the group’s annual Freedom Celebration. His speech there caught the attention of Park County GOP Chairman Martin Kimmet, now Schroeder’s friend.

“I was very impressed,” Kimmet said.

Schroeder’s message, per Kimmet’s interpretation, was that Wyoming’s superintendent is the main person in the state who makes sure that education is “all about the children.”

“It’s not about the government. It’s not about the feds. It’s not about money. It’s all about the children, and the parents have rights to guide that. The school board isn’t supposed to guide that, the parents are supposed to guide the school board,” Kimmet said.

Schroeder has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to prioritize the role of parents in education.

“School board members are agents and representatives of the parents; the buck does not stop with them,” he said at a recent forum in Casper. “The parents are the owners of the school.”

Kimmet said he also admires Schroeder for being a person who is “very spiritual.”

“Our Lord is very, very important, probably the most important thing,” he said. “He’s very humble, very, very humble, which I think is probably as good a trait as any man can have.”

***

Schroeder didn’t intend to become Wyoming’s state superintendent. But then former state superintendent Jillian Balow left the position in January to take a similar job in Virginia. The Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee had 15 days to submit three candidates for Gov. Mark Gordon’s consideration. Kimmet and others asked Schroeder if he’d apply. Schroeder made it into the top three, beating out Degenfelder who came in fourth. Gordon appointed Schroeder to the position on Jan. 27.

His first months as state superintendent were filled with the legislative session, meeting legislative interns and teachers of the year and Milken Award recipients, gathering in the governor’s official ceremonial conference room for the signing of education bills and traveling around the state to visit school districts. On March 21, he formally announced that he would run for the state superintendent position.

He started working with the education department on launching a teacher apprenticeship initiative, meant to lower barriers for people who want to become teachers and hopefully alleviate Wyoming’s teacher shortage crisis (the apprenticeship is piloting in three districts this fall). He said in an email that they’re planning to launch a literacy campaign “to address the literacy dilemma once and for all” and looking at ways to link high school career technical education programs and the hospitality-tourism industry to provide more opportunities for kids who want to go into the field. His weekly updates covered pretty routine topics: teacher job satisfaction, the apprenticeship program, the literacy campaign, a school leader training program, spotlights for Wyoming teachers, overviews of his travels to school districts.

Then on June 3, Schroeder issued a statement on a new federal nondiscrimination requirement. It directs all entities that get money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to update nondiscrimination policies and signage to include protections against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. Wyoming schools get money from the Food and Nutrition Service for meal programs. Noncompliance could impact that funding.

“Though unsurprising, it is nonetheless both disheartening and astounding that our federal government could become so cynical as to tie the school lunches of little kids to its ever-relentless agenda of social engineering,” he said in the statement. In a follow-up statement, he called for Wyoming to reject the federal funds and put school meals on its own tab. In another statement on June 22, Schroeder said that “we will not allow boys in girls’ locker rooms” and warned that Washington “will be back (i.e. boys in girls sports, forced usage of pronouns, etc.)”

The new USDA requirement is meant to give LGBTQ students an avenue to file a complaint if they experience discrimination base on their gender identity or sexual orientation within a Food and Nutrition Service program. It doesn’t impact things like who can use what bathrooms or locker rooms. Emails that the Star-Tribune obtained through a records request show that internal guidance Schroeder was receiving at the time said the same.

Several members of the public reached out to Schroeder about his statements on the USDA nondiscrimination requirement. One of them was a high school teacher and parent of an LGBTQ student.

“I feel your position is bigoted and puts my child and students like her at risk,” the parent wrote in the email.

“If you put a gun to my head and asked me to name the past three superintendents, I couldn’t do it,” the parent, who asked to remain anonymous to maintain privacy, told the Star-Tribune. “They’ve all just been kind of innocuous figureheads. I’m kind of afraid that his boldness to make this kind of political statement will embolden others.”

Others thanked him for the statements.

“I (and many other parents!!) are extraordinarily upset at the possibility that gender identity politics might be forced upon our schools,” one parent wrote.

When the Star-Tribune asked Schroeder what steps he had taken to learn about LGBTQ students in Wyoming, he responded that when speaking with students he does “not inquire as to their sexuality.”

“I would challenge him to work with the folks at Wyoming Equality, to sit down with parents and students who are members of the LGBTQ+ community and learn about the challenges they face, learn about why they are identifying as they’re identifying,” Banks, the lawmaker who responded to Schroeder’s vision statement, said. “And it’s not to stick it to mom, it’s not to gain some celebrity status.”

In another statement from July, Schroeder called on the Wyoming Legislature to enact a law similar to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act which, among other things, bars classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades.

“As I’ve criss-crossed this state over the past six months, the message from the parents of Wyoming is overwhelming and indelibly clear: ‘Stop sexualizing our kids!’” he said in the statement. “Whether it’s drag queen story time, defending pornography on our library shelves or undermining parents’ values in the classroom via gender ideology, an inordinate number of the parents of this state are extremely frustrated, angry and scared.”

“At the state level, we’re seeing more and more of these national dog whistle kind of items brought forward that really aren’t applicable in Wyoming,” Banks said. “We’re seeing more and more people trying to gain traction by using those national issues.”

***

Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, noted that the topics Schroeder discussed in his vision statement are “overwhelmingly not on the interim list,” the list of topics that the Legislature mulls over between legislative sessions. She emphasized that Wyoming needs to figure out school funding, how to bring schools into the 21st century, whether or not the state could or should make early education more available, what the state can learn from the pandemic.

Others see differently.

“He’s standing up for the voters of Wyoming, saying we will direct our own schools, D.C. will not direct our schools,” Kelly told the Star-Tribune the day after he dropped out of the race to vote for Schroeder.

“He’s executing the role exactly how you’re supposed to as an elected representative of the people.”

(Schroeder is in a unique position in this regard since he was appointed, not elected.)

“He can make decisions that are not necessarily popular,” Vinata, the Park County GOP Committeeman, said. “I mean, look at the funding issue with USDA recently. Yeah, got a lot of people concerned, didn’t it? But he made the unpopular decision. And I liked that. Leadership. And that’s what we need in our state is leadership.”

In an email, Schroeder pointed to his efforts around the teacher apprenticeship program, the literacy campaign, career technical education and a statewide Schools Leaders Training Regimen as ways that he’s focused on issues internal to Wyoming.

“But given the co-dependent relationship between the states and the feds financially, as well as the enmeshed relationship between the federal government, the education establishment and the social engineers, one cannot avoid the national/cultural scene because it affects everything we do here in our schools (a la the USDA Title IX School Lunch mandate, pertinent Supreme Court decisions, etc.),” he wrote in the email.

At the Casper forum on Wednesday, Schroeder at times came near to tears talking about Wyoming schools and his desire to “push back against cultural currents” to keep them the way they are.

“I’ve had the chance as a superintendent of public instruction visiting over 20 districts, and almost everyone without exception, I walk out inspired and my cup full thinking this is the way schools used to be in America.”

That, he said, is worth protecting and preserving.