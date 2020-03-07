The pros and cons of studying abroad as a college student

Before college, I had never been out of the United States. I longed to go to other countries, given that I’ve been obsessed with history and foreign languages my whole life. Being from a lower-income family, however, I knew it was going to be difficult to travel but realized that college is the opportune time to go abroad.
The decision to study abroad isn’t an easy one. Here are a few things to weigh when making the choice.
The good news
If you’re serious about studying oversees, there are several things in your corner.
Scholarship money
There are so many scholarships at colleges and universities that can fund travel if you look for them. You can start by making an appointment with the study abroad office at your school or ask academic departments you’ve been involved with if they have any scholarships as well.
A new learning environment
Studying abroad offers a completely different space to learn in than the same libraries, dorm room desks and common areas that you’ve been using.
Flexible schedules
College is a great time to go abroad because before you know it, it will be very difficult to get time off from an entry-level job to take several weeks off to go to another country.
Exposure
Traveling abroad changes a lot of things. It makes you realize just how large the world is and how you’ve only seen a fraction of it. Studying abroad allows you to acknowledge other cultures firsthand and can permanently change your view of the world.
Learning about yourself
Residing in a foreign country, even if just for a short bit of time, teaches you how to handle strange situations. You have to rely on and trust yourself to navigate a completely new area of the world. This can especially be hard if you do not have a grasp of the native language whatsoever and find yourself pointing a ton just to tell a person what kind of pastry you would like to buy at a bakery.
The downsides
While studying abroad can definitely be a positive experience, it is important to acknowledge the downsides as well.
Money
While there are scholarships to help with the overall expenses of traveling abroad, there are a lot of smaller expenses that can add up and dwindle the amount of money in your bank account. This includes program fees, passport fees and having to buy specific items for each country like power outlet converters.
Missing Out
Leaving your friends and family at home can make it difficult to go abroad. It’s hard to be so far away from home where people are living out their routines while you are thrown into a whole new environment.
Isolation
Though isolation can be easier to manage if you’re abroad with a group, it can be very difficult if you’re traveling alone. Not knowing the language of the country you’re in can also hinder your chances of meeting people.
The verdict
Studying abroad offers an opportunity to learn new things and enjoy vastly different experiences. It’s truly what you make of it, so if you’re interested, it’s definitely worth investigating further. If you’re not, that’s OK too.