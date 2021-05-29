The Western History Center is now without a full-time archivist. Local historians aren't happy about it.

This summer the college began slashing 10% of its budget at the direction of Gov. Mark Gordon, who asked all colleges and state agencies to make those cuts amid an ongoing budget shortfall precipitated by the declining fossil fuel industry.

Those cuts cost the college $2.4 million, and administrators were told to brace for more.

In February, anticipating further cuts, the college announced it would be eliminating 15 positions, and eight people would be laid off — the history center’s archivist position among them.

“When we were looking at what the budget was going to be or what we were projecting the budget to be for this year, I think it's important to know that it was kind of a crapshoot throughout the whole thing,” Kosine said.

He went on: “When we were looking at the decision-making process ... we looked at all positions and we looked at all programs and (what) our No. 1 guiding principle was. We were trying to keep the cuts as far away from the classroom as possible to make sure that we didn't disrupt the student experience or resources that our students needed.”

The history center was identified as more community-facing than student-centered, Kosine said. But that reasoning has rubbed many in the community the wrong way.