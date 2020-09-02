Three incumbents, three newcomers vie for five Natrona County school board seats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three incumbent members of the Natrona County school board and three outside candidates have filed to fill five spots on the nine-person governing body.

Two of the three newcomers are certain to join the board, after longtime member Kevin Christopherson and one-term trustee Angela Coleman both decided against running again. Christopherson ran to join the county commission, though he placed a distant third in last month's primary. Angela Coleman, who joined the board in 2016, will also not run for reelection.

Coleman, who was a vocal critic of the board's decision to close a Mills school nearly three years ago, declined to comment on her decision Wednesday. She had been a frequent and rare opponent to the board's spending of money on capital projects.

But three standing members of the board will seek another term. Ray Catellier, an engineer, was appointed to round out a retiring trustee's term in spring 2016; he was then elected to a full term. Former teachers Rita Walsh and Dana Howie, who serve as the board's chair and vice chair, respectively, will also run again.

Walsh was first elected in 2008, and Howie joined the board after the 2012 election.