Three proposed charter schools win approval from state board

Despite some pushback, three proposed Wyoming charter schools won charter contracts Wednesday after approval from a state board. The schools can now enter into negotiations with the Wyoming Department of Education and the Office of State Lands and Investments for a final charter contract.

It’s the first time the State Loan and Investment Board — made up of Gov. Mark Gordon, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, State Treasurer Curt Meier and State Auditor Kristi Racines — has granted charters. Before, only local school districts could do that.

However, a 2021 bill expanded that authority to the state board, making it a little easier for charter schools to be established in the state. Former Speaker of the House Russell Donley, board chair for one of the schools, worked with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, an organization focused on advancing the charter school movement, to draft the basis of that legislation. This year is a sort of test-run for the new approval process. Because of that, the State Loan and Investment Board could only approve a maximum of three charters, which are good for five years.

Two of the schools — Wyoming Classical Academy in Mills and Cheyenne Classical Academy — will be based on a “classical and American“ curriculum. Prairie View Community School in Chugwater will focus on a “place-based, project-based” curriculum.

The schools in Mills and Cheyenne have in particular come under some criticism for their connection to Hillsdale College, a Christian liberal arts school in Michigan that has opened several charter schools across the country.

Sociologist Dave Throgmorton, a resident of Rawlins who spoke at the charter school meetings, one of which took place last week, said that the college “has created an ideological stance” that it’s promoting through its charter schools. Throgmorton also said that the Hillsdale College president, Larry Arnn, is “notoriously against public education.”

In July, NewsChannel 5 Investigates in Nashville obtained video footage of Arnn onstage at a private event saying that teachers are trained “in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” After the video leaked, one charter school in Tennessee, where the college had been invited to open 50 schools, decided to part ways with Hillsdale College. Some charter school applications have also since been rejected by school boards in the state, according to the Associated Press.

To be clear, charter schools are still public schools, and kids can attend them for free. But they’re subject to fewer regulations compared to traditional public schools.

Those who spoke in favor of the charter schools — many of them parents — cited concerns that have flared across the nation regarding the direction of traditional public schools; one parent said she’s worried about the teaching of “gender ideology” in some schools. Another talked about LGBT books that she feels uncomfortable with her child reading and the use of new pronouns for students. They said the new charter schools provide another option for parents who don’t want their kids exposed to these kinds of environments.

“I don’t want these ideologies pushed on our students,” one parent said.

Several people encouraged the State Loan and Investment Board to table the decision on the charters until a full slate of elected members is on the board. The Democrat nominee for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sergio Maldonado said in a statement a couple days before last week’s meeting that “proceeding while the board includes two board members who will not be here in January is folly.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, one of the members of the board, was appointed to the position by Gordon in January after the former superintendent, Jillian Balow, left the position to take a similar job in Virginia. Schroeder ran for election in the August primary, but was beat out by Republican candidate Megan Degenfelder. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will also leave his post on Thursday, he previously told the Star-Tribune. That means an interim secretary of state will need to be appointed for the three months remaining on his term. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who won the Republican nomination for secretary of state in August, will likely take over the position in January.

“Allowing lame ducks on their way out the door to make policy affecting Wyoming’s most previous asset, our students, is improper and must not go forward,” Maldonado, who will face Degenfelder in the November elections, said in his statement.

If the negotiations are successful, the three schools will likely open in fall 2023.