Three school districts chosen to participate in pilot teacher apprenticeship program

School districts from Laramie, Teton and Fremont counties will participate in a pilot teacher apprenticeship program this fall, the Wyoming Department of Education announced on Friday.

The teacher apprenticeship program is meant to help turn around Wyoming’s teacher shortages.

It’s based on an existing statewide program in Tennessee. The idea of the apprenticeship is to lower financial barriers and give hands-on training to people who want to become teachers. The program in Tennessee is still pretty new, so it’s not clear yet how the apprenticeship programs will pan out in terms of actually getting people into teaching who stay in the profession for the long-haul.

Last month, the Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board opened an application for school districts interested in participating in the apprenticeship pilot. They chose Laramie County School District No. 1, Teton County School District No. .1 and Fremont County School District No. 24 to be participants.

The three districts will collaborate with the education department and teaching standards board over the summer to prepare to launch their own apprenticeship programs come fall, the Wyoming Department of Education’s statement says.

The pilot is meant to act as a model for a statewide rollout of teacher apprenticeship programs in 2023. It will be up to districts to decide whether or not they want to participate.

The rollout will come in three phases.

Adult paraprofessionals and substitute teachers who are already working in a school district can apply and get automatic entry to the program in the first phase. They’ll continue to do paid work while taking classes through community colleges and the University of Wyoming while getting support from a mentor. The goal is to have school districts hire these apprentices after they finish the program.

Phase two is pretty much the same, except that the apprenticeship will also be open to people with at least a high school diploma or GED.

Phase three will develop a pre-apprenticeship program for high school students. Those who finish the pre-apprenticeship program can then apply for the regular apprenticeship program.

It isn’t clear right now how much the apprenticeship program will cost and if the state will have to contribute funding. Wyoming Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty said in an email that the team working on the apprenticeship program is still building cost estimates.