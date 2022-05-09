Three Wyoming community colleges graduating first classes of bachelor's degree students

Central Wyoming College graduated its first class of bachelor’s degree students last week and over the weekend. Laramie County Community College and Western Wyoming Community College will also be graduating their first classes of bachelor’s degree students this week.

These bachelor's degrees have been a long time in the coming. For a time, the only place where a student could get a four-year public school degree was at the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie. But several years of effort to make education more available in the Cowboy State has led to a UW branch in Casper and, most recently, four community colleges offering bachelor's degrees -- with another one heading down the same path.

In 2017, the Wyoming Community College Commission and the University of Wyoming agreed on a joint resolution to increase the percent of working 25- to 64-year-old adults with a “valuable” postsecondary credential to 60% by 2025 and 75% by 2040. The resolution also aimed to reduce achievement gaps among underserved student populations.

Former Gov. Matt Mead issued two executive orders outlining similar goals the following year. One order established the Wyoming Educational Attainment Executive Council. The other laid out the council’s goals: increase the percent of Wyoming adults with postsecondary credentials to 67% by 2025 and 82% by 2045, and address achievement gaps for underserved populations in Wyoming.

The expansion of bachelor’s programs at community colleges was one prong of the strategy to increase these percentages.

In 2019, the Legislature approved a bill that allowed Wyoming community colleges to each offer up to two distinct bachelor’s degrees.

Now, four of the seven community colleges in Wyoming have started offering bachelor’s degrees (one of these colleges didn’t have any graduates from its bachelor’s program this year).

One other school — Northern Wyoming Community College — is in the approval process for a bachelor’s program. Casper College and Eastern Wyoming College aren’t pursuing approval to offer bachelor’s degrees right now.

Central Wyoming College first offered a bachelor’s in applied science for organizational management and leadership. The degree has three tracks for either business and entrepreneurial, tribal or outdoor leadership.

Central Wyoming College President Brad Tyndall said the college chose to offer this specific degree first because it’s “really really practical.”

“We needed to design something to allow anybody to stay local,” Tyndall told the Star-Tribune.

One reason Wyoming struggles to retain working adults, Tyndall said, is because the economy isn’t very diversified; the degree is meant to equip students to create this missing economic diversity by starting new businesses and expanding small organizations.

“This is that ‘Grow Your Own Business’ and entrepreneurship degree, it helps that photographer, that nurse, that welder start their own business,” he said.

The initial graduating class from Central Wyoming College’s organizational and management leadership bachelor’s degree program had four students. Tyndall said that about 80 more students are currently enrolled in the program, and around 100 more have submitted applications for or expressed interest in the bachelor’s degree track.

Central Wyoming College also started offering another bachelor’s degree program in early childhood education this past fall (there aren’t any graduates from this program yet). Tyndall said the college chose to offer this degree in response to the “dire need” for more day cares and teachers.

Western Wyoming Community College offers a bachelor’s degree in business management. Laramie County Community College offers two of them — one in applied management and another in health care administration.

