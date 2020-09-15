Twenty-two cases now linked to Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital

When the virus first emerged in Wyoming six months ago, Natrona County largely avoided the type of widespread infection that Fremont, Teton and Laramie counties would all experience in those first weeks. But WBI's outbreak sparked some spread and represented one of the larger single spreaders in the state.

Now, the county is having a rise in cases again. There are 64 active cases in the county -- 53 of those are confirmed patients, 11 are probable patients. Only one county -- Albany -- has more active cases; Fremont County is close behind with 62, and Laramie County has 54. As of Tuesday, three Natrona County residents have died of the virus.

Still, the vast majority of the county's coronavirus patients have recovered. There have been a total of 377 confirmed and probable cases in Natrona County, of which 313 have recovered.

Beyond the Elkhorn outbreak, other cases in the county can be attributed to community spread -- meaning transmission that can't be traced to a single outbreak or cluster.