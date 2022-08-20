Two former St. Stephens administrators cleared of wrongdoing following state investigation

A state investigative board cleared two former St. Stephens Indian School administrators of wrongdoing following a May report that implicated them in widespread misconduct at the school.

Matthew and Macey Mortimore, the former high school principal and a curriculum director at the school, respectively, were swept up in a Bureau of Indian Education investigation of the school that found some personnel had engaged in the use of drugs and alcohol on school property and at school events, sexual misconduct and harassment, bullying, nepotism, financial exploitation and other misconduct.

An anonymous witness in the Bureau of Indian Education investigation report said in writing that she saw the Mortimores, along with other administrators, encouraging a student who was "intoxicated and dancing topless" on a coffee table to "do more." Another witness testified that employees at the school "fear for their jobs" because of administrators, including Matthew Mortimore, who intimidated staff by raising their voices and telling them that their job was at risk if they had a disagreement.

Following the investigation, the inter-tribal council ousted Matthew Mortimore, along with other administrators such as former superintendent Frank No Runner, former K-8 principal Greg Juneau and food services supervisor Pattee Bement, as well as school board members. Macey Mortimore said she continued to teach until the end of the school year and then was put on unpaid leave.

The Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, which oversees teacher licensure in the state, conducted an independent investigation to look at the alleged misconduct and determine if the Mortimores could still be licensed. The investigation found that neither had violated the board's rules or code of conduct, according to letters sent to them from PTSB in July and August. Both were able to keep their licensure.

Questions about the allegations against the two former St. Stephens employees abounded shortly after the Bureau of Indian Education report was published; a group of school employees who talked with the Star-Tribune and other media outlets after the investigation said they felt the allegations against the Mortimores were false. The employees asked to remain anonymous for fear of possible retaliation and risk to their jobs.

"When I read the report, I just thought, 'I can never in a million years imagine them doing that,'" one of the former employees said.

Travis Draper, the principal of an elementary school in Idaho who used to work with Matthew Mortimore at St. Stephens, sent a letter to him vouching for his credibility following the report's publication.

"My professional growth and advancement is due to the leadership and culture that Mr. Mortimore created and modeled at St. Stephens High School," he wrote in the May letter.

"His leadership and dedication and willingness to do what is best for students kept that school going in a positive direction."

"I feel bad that Matt got thrown in that group," Draper told the Star-Tribune in June. "I don't think that's real fair."

It's not clear why witnesses made these allegations against the Mortimores.

"As far as accusations against us, we have no idea where they came from," Matthew told the Star-Tribune on Friday. It's also unclear if the witnesses will face some kind of discipline. The PTSB and the Bureau of Indian Education did not return the Star-Tribune's calls by deadline.

Even though the Mortimores have been cleared of wrongdoing, the allegations continue to have an impact on their lives. Both said they have applied to several jobs, both at St. Stephens and at other schools, with no luck so far.

"I would anticipate I guess that we would just have to switch career fields, which would be unfortunate," Macey told the Star-Tribune.

Both sent emails on Wednesday to representatives of the Bureau of Indian Education, St. Stephens and the Wind River Inter Tribal Council requesting that they be paid out for the remainder of their contracts. They don't know yet if their requests will be accepted.

The Mortimores said they may pursue legal action to alleviate damages from the allegations.

"We're going to follow the advice of legal counsel on what to do," Macey said. "Even if it's not a lawsuit, it could be a mediation of some sort."

Northern Arapaho Business Council Spokesperson Matthew Benson said he doesn't know if there will be a public statement acknowledging the findings of the PTSB investigation, although he emphasized that both tribes, as the inter-tribal council, would have to jointly make the decision on whether or not to do this. Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Jordan Dresser said he could not comment on the PTSB investigation. The inter-tribal council did not confirm by the Star-Tribune's deadline whether or not there would be a statement.

St. Stephens Indian School is a K-12 school on the Wind River reservation. Part of its funding comes from the Bureau of Indian Education.

The Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone business councils requested the bureau to conduct an investigation following “various allegations” against No Runner, including that he had created a "toxic environment" and engaged in “sexual harassment, bullying" and "consumption of alcohol on school property,” the resulting report states.

Following the investigation, the inter-tribal council voted to fire No Runner and other administrators — including Matthew Mortimore — as well as school board members. On May 4, Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Jordan Dresser and Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chairman John St. Clair signed a resolution that "barred in perpetuity" No Runner, Juneau, Bement and Matthew Mortimore "from ever holding" a board or employment position on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

The Bureau of Indian Education also took over control of the school. Later that month, all St. Stephens School staff were told that they had to reapply for their positions through a federal portal if they wanted to stay at the school. It's not clear how many former employees were rehired at the school. Neither the school board's chairperson Ben Ridgley nor board member Boniface Ridgley responded to text messages from the Star-Tribune by deadline to clarify.