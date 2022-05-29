Two new Wyoming charter schools could open in fall 2023

Two new Wyoming charter schools could open their doors to students in fall 2023.

The boards of the proposed Wyoming Classical Academy and Cheyenne Classical Academy in Mills and Cheyenne, respectively, will submit charter applications to the State Loan and Investment Board by July 15. The State Loan and Investment Board will likely approve or deny those applications in August.

Charter schools are public schools that are funded by the state. Like traditional public schools, they don’t charge tuition, and they’re still accountable to state performance standards.

But charter schools are nonprofit organizations, and they have fewer regulations than traditional public schools; their governing boards are separate from district school boards, they are free to choose their own curriculums and they don’t have to work with collective bargaining units, for example.

That flexibility is very appealing to some.

Megan Degenfelder, a Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction and current government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas, summed it up simply at a town hall meeting in Mills on Thursday: “The less red tape, the better.”

In the past, Wyoming has been reticent toward charter schools. Laws made it difficult to open them in the state.

But in 2021, the Legislature passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, that loosened some of these restrictions. The bill was pushed by former Speaker of the House Russell Donley, who was also present at Thursday’s meeting along with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, state lawmakers and community members. Donley is the chair of Wyoming Classical Academy’s board.

Under the new law, the State Loan and Investment Board — currently made up of Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier and Schroeder — has authority to grant charters. Only school districts previously had that authority.

But school districts don’t have much incentive to grant charters since charter schools cut into district budgets. State funding is attached to students, so that funding will follow students out of traditional public schools if they enroll in charter schools. That has been a point of contention for opponents of the 2021 bill, who worry that charter schools will siphon money away from traditional public schools.

There are five charter schools in Wyoming now. Under the new 2021 legislation, the state has authority to grant charters to three additional schools each year. So far, it appears that only the two Classical Academy sister schools in Cheyenne and Mills will apply for charters this year.

Wyoming Classical Academy and Cheyenne Classical Academy are Hillsdale College Member School Candidates. Hillsdale College is a Christian, classical liberal arts college in Michigan. The college’s Barney Charter School Initiative aims to open charter schools across the country. It began in 2010. The first of its charter schools opened in 2012. Now, several of these charter schools are open across the country, including three in neighboring Colorado.

Craig Horton, executive director of Academica, a company that provides business services for charter schools and is assisting the two proposed charter schools in getting authorization from the State Loan and Investment Board, explained during Thursday’s town hall meeting that the Wyoming Classical Academy will offer a K-12 “classical and American“ education that emphasizes a “knowledge-based” curriculum.

This kind of curriculum is meant to give students a core understanding of broadly-shared knowledge. To do that, the schools will focus on “liberal arts and sciences,” “civic virtue” and the “cultivation of moral character.” The curriculum encompasses the Core Knowledge Sequence, Singapore math, the “Great Books” philosophy of teaching literature that emphasizes the Western tradition, phonics, grammar, cursive and Latin. The Cheyenne Classical Academy will offer a similar type of curriculum.

There’s already a school in Casper that is built on a classical curriculum — the Casper Classical Academy. But it’s a traditional public school.

The city of Mills does not currently have an elementary school. If its charter application is approved, the Wyoming Classical Academy will actually live in the old Mills Elementary School building for a year before moving to a property on the corner of Robertson and Poison Spider roads. If approved, it will open in fall 2023, likely for K-7 students. The Cheyenne Classical Academy would follow a similar schedule, but would initially open for K-6 students. The schools would later expand to K-12.

It seems like there’s sizable interest in the schools; Horton said the parents and guardians of about 200 kids have expressed interest in enrolling their children in Wyoming Classical Academy.

Donley would be the chairman. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, would serve as vice chairman of the Mills charter school board. Mason Winter would chair the board in Cheyenne with former Speaker of the House Bill McIlvain as vice chairman.

