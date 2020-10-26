Under early proposal, NCSD could lose 15% of budget, cut 23% of staff

The 16% cut in school foundation funds would equate to nearly 11% of the district’s annual budget, or about $31.5 million. But with lower enrollment and potential changes in school funding models, the district estimates it could lose up to $45.26 million in all, or 15% of its current budget.

“The magnitude and the pace of the reductions can, and will, have a profound impact on the education services provided to the students of Natrona County,” the school board’s letter reads. “Any large cut, implemented quickly, will force elimination of educational programs, courses, and will result in layoffs and reductions-in-force ... which tends to focus on younger and newly hired employees.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The letter continues, “There will also be significant impacts on local economies as school districts, in general, tend to be the largest employers within counties.”