Under early proposal, NCSD could lose 15% of budget, cut 23% of staff

The Natrona County School District could lose nearly $32 million from the Wyoming School Foundation under an early proposal from state legislators tasked with balancing that fund.
The cuts would mean between 331 and 384 eliminated positions.
The reductions aren’t even close to final. Currently, the legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration is discussing recommendations it will make to the Joint Appropriations Committee. In late September, the committee asked Wyoming’s school districts to envision what operations would look like with 16% less from the school foundation.
Chair of the Natrona County School Board Rita Walsh crafted a draft response to the request, which board members commented on in a meeting Monday.
“A reduction of this magnitude would necessitate NCSD to reduce educational programs, increase class sizes, layoff personnel, extend the purchasing cycle of curriculum materials, eliminate course offerings, and much more,” the draft reads.
The school foundation program guarantees a degree of funding to every district in the state, depending on things like enrollment, transportation costs and special education needs. As the second-largest school district in the state, the Natrona County School District receives a large sum from this program - just over $142 million in fiscal year 2020, or just under half the district's budget.
The 16% cut in school foundation funds would equate to nearly 11% of the district’s annual budget, or about $31.5 million. But with lower enrollment and potential changes in school funding models, the district estimates it could lose up to $45.26 million in all, or 15% of its current budget.
“The magnitude and the pace of the reductions can, and will, have a profound impact on the education services provided to the students of Natrona County,” the school board’s letter reads. “Any large cut, implemented quickly, will force elimination of educational programs, courses, and will result in layoffs and reductions-in-force ... which tends to focus on younger and newly hired employees.”
The letter continues, “There will also be significant impacts on local economies as school districts, in general, tend to be the largest employers within counties.”
The school foundation fund is in better shape than previously estimated. A May Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report estimated a $500 million shortfall, amid the ongoing pandemic and declining energy revenues. But higher than expected sales and lodging tax returns have just slightly improved the earlier picture. Under a new report published Monday, that deficit has dropped to just over $300 million.
The legislature's school finance recalibration committee will have to propose ways to balance the $300 million deficit without overstepping a two-decades strong Wyoming Supreme Court ruling requiring the state to educate every student fairly. The ruling anticipated budget shortfalls and so stressed, “...lack of financial resources will not be an acceptable reason for failure to provide the best educational system. All other financial considerations must yield until education is funded.”
When the committee met in September, members questioned what constitutes an “adequate” education, which the court’s ruling required. The ruling did lay out some requirements, like small class sizes and “ample, appropriate” resources for at-risk students.
But the court’s ruling did not lay out line-item specifics, and the Wyoming Legislature has frequently argued over what meets the requirements.
In Monday’s school board meeting, board members were informed class sizes could be increased to up to 40 students under the 16% proposal.
The Board Monday discussed minor changes to the draft, but approved sending it to the committee prior to it’s Wednesday meeting time.
That committee will meet Wednesday through Friday this week, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The meetings are streamed on the legislature’s YouTube page.
