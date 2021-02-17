University of Wyoming appoints Rob Godby as interim dean of College of Business

The University of Wyoming appointed Rob Godby as the interim dean of UW’s College of Business on Wednesday, according to a news release from the university.

The board of trustees formally approved Godby — who will begin his tenure on May 1 — after the university's former dean of College of Business, David Sprott, departed to the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University in California.

Godby was the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources associate dean and an associate professor in the Department of Economics. He researches natural resources, energy and environmental economics, industrial organization and macroeconomic policy.

From 2014-19 he served as the director of the Center for Energy Economics and Public policy. From 2019-20, he was the deputy director of UW's Center for Energy Regulation and Policy Analysis and currently serves as an adjunct faculty member with the MBA program at Pforzheim University in Germany.