A majority of students at the University of Wyoming believe that free expression and respectful dialogue are upheld by Wyoming's only four-year higher education institution, according to a spring 2023 UW student survey.

The conjoining working group on Freedom of Expression, Intellectual Freedom, and Constructive Dialogue created by the UW president's office came to a similar conclusion with several recommendations and processes to improve.

“UW already has a strong culture of free expression and respectful dialogue that reflects Wyoming’s inspiring history of equality, independent thought and civic connection,” the report says. “These recommendations, therefore, are intended as nutrients for an already fertile ground.”

According to the press release, the working group's recommendations of where to add “nutrients” were greatly influenced by areas that received a lower percentage majority from the student survey. This included the proposal for creating a Center for Free Expression and Respectful Dialogue at the university — after the student survey earmarked that only 55% of students felt supported discussing discourse and sensitive topics outside the classroom.

Which differs from the nearly 70% of those who felt comfortable participating in discourse and sensitive topics in the classroom.

The working group was chaired by members of the UW faculty and attended by various groups across the university, including members of the UW board of trustees, administrative offices, colleges, and two student members — which included UW student chapter president Gabe Saint for the conservative organization Turning Point USA.

The working groups and student-led surveys result from an event that occurred last December when a UW admin told church elder Todd Schmidt to remove a UW transgender student's name from signage that the elder was using to convey “religious beliefs” in the UW Union.

This would result in members of the Wyoming legislature and student-led groups calling for UW to review free speech protections at Wyoming's only four-year university. The actions taken by the UW administration during the tabling event have also resulted in Schmidt suing the university for damages.

The Freedom of Expression, Intellectual Freedom, and Constructive Dialogue working group report did not mention any instances of Schmidt or the Union event last December.

Those interested in providing feedback on the UW report can do so before Sept. 8.