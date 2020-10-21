University of Wyoming to expand 2-plus-2 degree program for community college students

Wyoming community college students working toward a bachelor’s degree may soon have another avenue for accomplishing that goal.

The University of Wyoming, the state’s only four-year university, Wednesday announced a plan to expand its 2-plus-2 degree program to any student at any of the state’s seven community colleges. In essence, the program allows community college students who have completed two years of schooling the opportunity to take two years of classes at the University of Wyoming, and combine the credits to earn a Bachelor’s degree from the university.

The 2-plus-2 program has existed at UW for five years, but has been specific to pre-identified and approved academic discipline. By the end of 2020, however, the program will be accessible for any student.

“The new enhanced collaboration is a further commitment by Wyoming’s higher education institutions to provide clear four-year pathways to bachelor’s degrees for the state’s students,” the Wednesday release announcing the news reads.

The effort furthers a goal set by state lawmakers in recent years to increase the number of bachelor's degrees conferred in the state.

