Unmasked excitement as schools reopen to 13,000 Natrona County kids

Childhood chatter rang out over the blacktop, masked students queued up for school buses, and street signs blinked a warning to slow down outside of Park Elementary.

The Casper school and all the rest in Wyoming shuttered so fast in mid-March that it felt like a giant switch had been flipped. In that moment, education was thrown into disarray to an unprecedented degree.

But on Wednesday, nearly six months and a lifetime ago, schools reopened again, a masked, socially distanced affair that still teemed with the excitement that the first day of school inevitably brings. How long schools stay open is the open question. Most officials accept that it’s a matter of when, not if, the coronavirus makes its way into Casper schools. But that was a worry for another day.

At Park Elementary, parents sent their kids through the gate into the playground, where they hung around or ran off to play, masks on. Parents weren’t allowed into the playground or the building itself — not without an appointment, not this year. One kid in a Captain America outfit — complete with inflated muscles and a shield — stood by his parents. One mom, stroking her daughter’s hair, asked if she was ready.