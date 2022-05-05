UW employees could get pay raises this summer

Some University of Wyoming employees might be seeing a pay raise, the school announced Thursday. The university's board of trustees will look at the plan next week.

Base pay raises would range between $1,400 and $1,900. Some employees could see additional salary increases based on merit, market and compression issues. Pay compression means that some new employees might currently make close to, or sometimes more than, what longer-tenured employees make.

The raises would go into effect starting July 1 if university trustees approve the plan. It’s the first broad-based raise for UW employees since the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the statement said.

An approximately $8 million annual appropriation from the Wyoming Legislature would pay for the increases. That amount would be divided into two pools.

The first would provide salary increases for employees earning below $150,000. Employees earning below $80,000 would get a $1,900 increase. Employees earning between $80,000 but under $150,000 would get a $1,400 increase. Those earning above $150,000 wouldn’t get an increase from this pool of money.

The second pool would pay for raises based on merit, market and compression issues. Employees earning below and more than $150,000 could be eligible for these raises. Department heads would decide how funds from this pool would be distributed. The provost for academic colleges and the appropriate president for nonacademic divisions would have to sign off on these decisions.

State-funded graduate assistant minimum stipend amounts would also increase by about 4%, the statement said.

A salary administration, classification and compensation working group – which included faculty, staff and senate leadership – was appointed by UW President Ed Seidel to develop the salary distribution plan. The school's board of trustees will make the final decision on the plan.

Across state government, officials have been looking at ways to bump worker salaries amid concerns about recruitment and retention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.