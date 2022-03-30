UW opens clinic to help low-income taxpayers

The University of Wyoming is getting ready for tax season — and helping others do so too.

UW’s Department of Accounting and Finance recently opened a Low Income Taxpayer Clinic for consulting and representing taxpayers, according to a statement from the university.

The clinic is part of a nationwide network uniting independent organizations to provide representation, education and advocacy for low-income or non-native English speaking taxpayers.

Wyoming was previously one of just a few places without a Low Income Taxpayer Clinic. There aren't any clinics in Nevada or North Dakota, or in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

The university received a federal grant from the Internal Revenue Service in November to create the clinic. Although the clinic receives funding from the IRS, it is independent from the bureau.

Across the nation in 2020, Low Income Taxpayer Clinics represented 19,413 taxpayers, educated 133,757 individuals and service providers, secured over $5.8 million in refunds, decreased or corrected $50 million in tax liabilities and brought over 2,900 taxpayers back into payment compliance.

“Tax issues can affect anyone, and achieving a correct outcome in an IRS dispute should not be dependent on someone’s ability to pay for representation,” said UW associate professor of finance Nicole Choi, the founder and director of the campus program.

“We want to ensure that all taxpayers obtain fair results within the tax system and empower them to exercise all of their rights, regardless of income level.”

The clinic will serve Wyoming residents whose incomes are generally below 250% of the federal poverty guideline. About half of Wyoming’s population falls within these guidelines.

“That’s half of Wyoming that’s eligible for this service,” Choi said. “I anticipate that there are a lot of people out there who could use this service.”

In addition, income guidelines don’t apply to those who are just seeking consultation services.

Students from the College of Law and College of Business will educate individuals about their rights and responsibilities and help resolve issues with audits, appeals and tax collection disputes with the IRS. Choi said students’ activity in the clinic will be part of their coursework. She expects the first cohort of students to begin helping at the clinic in August.

A panel of tax controversy lawyers from Jackson-based law firm Holland & Hart will provide taxpayers pro-bono representation in disputes.

The program will also work with the Albany County Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to assist individuals in preparing and filing federal and state income tax returns. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is a partnership between UW’s accounting and finance department and the United Way, an organization that coordinates relief services, collects funds for local charities and distributes emergency assistance grants, among other activities.

As part of the grant, the clinic is also required to hold events to educate the public about basic tax-related topics. Choi said the clinic will offer in-person and virtual events. There aren’t any events planned yet, but Choi said events will be announced via the university’s social media platforms.

“I’m just really glad that the residents of Wyoming now have access to this service,” Choi said. “It’s a great service for the state.”

Interested Wyoming residents should email litc@uwyo.edu or call (307) 766-6114. Virtual and in-person appointments are available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.