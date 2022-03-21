UW professor identified as victim in avalanche

University of Wyoming professor Jay Norton died Thursday in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in the Teton Range, the school announced on Monday.

Norton was caught in an avalanche in the Game Creek drainage on the western slope of the range near Victor, Idaho.

“We have lost a talented and beloved member of our community,” UW President Ed Seidel said. “Our hearts go out to his friends and family as we all grieve his loss.”

The Colorado Avalanche Center also reported that another skier was buried, presumably in the same avalanche. The other skier was ultimately rescued and evacuated by Teton County Search and Rescue, the Teton Valley News reported.

Norton was a faculty member of UW’s Department of Ecosystem Science and Management. He received his bachelor’s degree in geology at the University of Montana, his master’s degree in agronomy and soil science from Iowa State University and his doctorate in resource conservation and soil science also at the University of Montana.

He joined UW as an assistant professor in 2006 after more than 20 years working as a soil scientist, researcher and teacher in Montana, Iowa, Utah and California. He became an associate professor in 2012 and a full professor in 2018. He taught classes ranging from entry-level survey courses to graduate-level classes.

Norton operated a research lab investigating soil and ecosystem health, organic agriculture and other topics relating to Wyoming agriculture and ecosystem sustainability, such as soil nutrition and carbon cycling. He worked directly with stakeholders as a UW Extension specialist, and his research often worked in tandem with his outside activities.

His spouse, Urszula Norton, is an associate professor in UW’s Department of Plant Sciences.

Professor Scott Miller, the head of the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management, said Norton was a “consummate scholar” who was “committed to the improvement of Wyoming agriculture and support of its natural resources.”

“To know Jay was to love him, and he will be deeply missed,” Miller said.

“Jay was a wonderful friend and terrific colleague," Miller continued. "He had an infectious positive spirit that he carried everywhere. He is remembered for his excellence in scholarly activities as well as the warmth, friendship and good humor he brought to his community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.