UW project will look at community impacts of nuclear tech in Kemmerer

A University of Wyoming project will look at the community impacts of the nuclear reactor slated for construction near Kemmerer.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently awarded the University of Wyoming $800,000 to work on a research project that looks at how nuclear energy technology siting impacts communities and the environment. The project will focus specifically on Kemmerer and Lincoln County. The research is slated to start in October and continue over three years.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced a year ago plans to build a power plant in Wyoming, working in tandem with the U.S. Department of Energy, utility PacifiCorp and Bill Gate’s TerraPower nuclear firm. In November, TerraPower chose the retiring Naughton coal-fired plant near Kemmerer as the site of the Natrium advanced nuclear reactor demonstration project.

The nuclear reactor will use molten sodium technology and will be less expensive and safer than traditional reactors. It’s meant to be the first in a new generation of nuclear power plants in Wyoming and the first technology of its kind in the U.S. Its projected start date is mid-2028, and construction is supposed to kick off mid-2024.

The facility is estimated to make 2,000 to 3,000 construction jobs and 300 to 400 permanent jobs in Kemmerer, according to a project official who spoke before lawmakers last June. It’s expected to generate about 345 megawatts of electricity, with capacity to increase to 500 megawatts.

Some see the nuclear facility as a lifeline for a community that has been dependent on a failing coal-based economy; when Kemmerer was chosen as the site of the new facility, the city’s mayor, Bill Thek, said that he and others were “absolutely ecstatic” with the decision.

But the power plant’s development also raises a lot of questions for the future: Who has or should have a say in nuclear energy facility siting and development? How will new facilities impact communities like Kemmerer? What kind of energy future do these communities want and need? What are the responsibilities to nearby Native American communities that have historically experienced injustices from the nuclear fuel cycle? Where do environmental considerations fit into all this?

These are some of the questions the UW project seeks to answer — for Kemmerer and for other communities caught in the whirlpool of energy transitions.

Rachael Budowle, Haub School of Environmental and Natural Resources assistant professor and lead researcher on the project, said in an email that the Natrium project in Kemmerer is a “fairly unique energy transition scenario” because it’s the first advanced nuclear energy facility in the country sited near a decommissioning coal-fired power plant. That gives the researchers an opportunity to look at short- and long-term job creation, tax revenue and carbon emissions reductions.

“On the other hand, nuclear energy has historically presented a range of social, environmental, and ethical challenges that also warrant exploration,” she said.

That includes challenges around “public perception, safety, trust, and industry and government responsibility for waste and accidents.”

Budowle is a cultural anthropologist. Her research explores justice and equity issues, social-ecological community resilience and sustainability, mostly through interdisciplinary research projects within Mountain West communities. She and other colleagues are exploring in other research whether and how community voices are really engaged in energy transitions — information that should be helpful context for the Kemmerer project, she said.

The Kemmerer project will involve a number of participants, which could include coal miners, coal plant workers, local residents, community leaders and environmental organizations, as well as TerraPower and PacifiCorp, Budowle said.

TerraPower’s involvement has so far been limited to a letter of support sent from the firm to UW for the project; Budowle explained that it’s important to “maintain a robust, independent process,” given that the project will be based on environmental justice research.

“We were happy to provide a letter of support to the University of Wyoming for this project,” a TerraPower spokesperson said in an email. “We are excited they were a recipient of this funding opportunity and look forward to working with them as we bring the first Natrium reactor to Kemmerer.”

A PacifiCorp spokesperson said in an email that the utility’s role will primarily be “supporting the objectives of the research project.”

In the future, Budowle said she envisions that the firm will facilitate communication with their engineers and representatives, share technical information and maybe take up recommendations that come out of the research.

Amid a push toward a carbon-free future, the U.S. Department of Energy is funding other projects across the nation that are similar to the one at UW.

Earlier this month, the department awarded more than $61 million for 74 such projects across the country. Most of that money went to research and development projects like the one at UW. Since 2009, the energy department’s Office of Nuclear Energy has given about $931 million to nuclear energy research and training.

UW School of Energy Resources professor and Nuclear Energy Research Center co-director Tara Righetti, Haub School professor Steve Smutko and associate professor Temple Stoellinger and Honors College assistant instructional professor Matthew Henry will collaborate on the research with Budowle along with professors from the University of Michigan.

